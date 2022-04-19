Zelenskyy vows to protect Donbas; Top Dem bankrolls family with campaign cash and other top stories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

NO SURRENDER - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to oppose the Russian offensive in the Donbas region as Vladimir Putin refocused his forces on the east and south of Ukraine. "No matter how many soldiers are drawn there, we will defend ourselves," Zelenskyy said in an address. Continue reading …

STAMPING OUT RACISM - A retired Army Ranger said the military was a melting pot that already stamped out racist tendencies even before the Pentagon’s initiatives. Continue reading …

‘DEFUND’ MURDER HIKE - Support of BLM and calls to defund the police resulted in an increase in the number of murders, dealing a disproportionate blow to Black Americans. Continue reading …

PROTESTER ATTACKED - BLM protesters got into an altercation with police in Pittsburgh that ended with a Black officer striking one of the protesters. Continue reading …

UNMASKED - The White House said a court ruling to void the Biden admin’s mask mandate for travelers using public transportation was "obviously a disappointing decision." Continue reading …

POLITICS

CLYBURN INC - House Majority Whip James Clyburn has showered numerous family members with more than $200,000 in campaign cash in recent years. Continue reading …

NO APOLOGY - Jen Psaki refused to apologize for the now-debunked claim that Border Patrol agents were whipping Haitian migrants during a confrontation. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Fox News host congratulated White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on her new job at MSNBC, where he says she’ll fit right in and can keep lying. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Presidential debates have become increasingly biased toward Democrats, the Fox News host said. Continue reading …

OMAR RESPONDS - Rep. Ilhan Omar mocked her conservative critics as "snowflakes" after she faced blowback for bashing an Easter worship service on an airplane. Continue reading …

MEDIA

JOY’S ‘FICTION’ - MSNBC host Joy Reid has been relying on fiction to stoke her real-life fears about Republican efforts to limit abortion access. Continue reading …



MSNBC QUANDARY - MSNBC is under the gun after Rachel Maddow announced she would significantly cut her on-air schedule, leaving the network without a replacement. Continue reading …

ANTI-MUSK - MSNBC and CBS led the charge against Elon Musk in recent days, arguing that a hypothetical Twitter purchase would have serious negative ramifications. Continue reading …

1619 BACKLASH - The 1619 Project is considered credible because the media helped turn New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones into a star. Continue reading …

VP TAILSPIN - A Washington Post writer ranking potential 2024 presidential contenders has dropped Vice President Kamala Harris down to third place. Continue reading …

OPINION

JASON CHAFFETZ - The Democratic Party of your parents’ generation has morphed, contorted into a political party no longer relatable or recognizable to America. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON – President Biden is using the Russian-Ukraine war to distract the American public from problems here at home, the Fox News host said Monday. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Leftists, the Fox News host said, are increasingly disconnecting the punishment from the crime. Continue reading …

LT. COL ROBERT MAGINNIS (RET.) - It’s clear Moscow isn’t finished [in Ukraine] and the toll in blood and treasure will grow. Continue reading …

JONATHAN TURLEY - The problem for Twitter’s board is they could find themselves in court if their anti-free speech stance stands in the way of shareholder profits. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

COLA HIKE - Social Security recipients are slated to receive the biggest cost-of-living raise in four decades as inflation rapidly diminishes retired Americans' buying power. Continue reading …

GENEROUS RYDELL – Bobby Rydell’s death was a ‘real shock to us,’ says mom to teen who shares liver transplant with '60s icon. Continue reading …

ELECTION PRIORITY - Rev. Franklin Graham says the school board member is the "most important elected official" in America today. Continue reading …

NFL DRAFT 2022 – Analyst says Aidan Hutchinson will be "culture-changer" to team that drafts him – and that could be the Jacksonville Jaguars. Continue reading …

COURTROOM DRAMA - Four members of the Kardashian-Jenner family were in court during jury selection for Blac Chyna's defamation lawsuit against the clan. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"While Democrats are proving once again that they are more than willing to just let crime run rampant through their cities, a shooting [went] out-of-control in South Carolina … injured 14, nine of them with gunshot wounds."

- BRIAN KILMEADE

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go



This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning. We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.