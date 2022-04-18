Your parent's Democratic Party is dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Long gone is the Democratic Party of your parents’ generation. They have morphed and contorted themselves into a political party no longer relatable or recognizable to most of America.

Today’s Democratic Party embraces the extreme, rewards the radical, shuns the sensible, and caters to the contemptible.

FORMER STRIPPER RUNNING FOR CONGRESS SAYS ‘CLIMATE EMERGENCY’ PARTIALLY PROMPTED DECISION TO GET AN ABORTION

Not too long ago there were Democrats who were concerned about the finances of the country. They were affectionately referred to as "Blue Dog Democrats" who were worried about deficits and debt. There is no place for them in today’s Democratic Party. President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris just introduce the largest budget ever with the largest tax increase ever requested. There very few "Blue Dogs" in Congress, and they are on their way to extinction.

Leftist policies have become so extreme, even traditional liberals no longer recognize today’s Democratic party. With never ending mask mandates, mandatory vaccinations, and control of individual self-determination, liberalism has been abandoned.

In the case of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) they have altered their liberal approach to free speech for everyone, no matter what they say. Now the ACLU that first considers if it is an assistance to the progressives. They even went so far as to justify mask mandates, stating, "Far from compromising civil liberties, vaccine mandates actually further them." Really?

Ira Glasser, the outspoken former ACLU Executive Director in January 2022 told Bill Maher, ""The ACLU has become … more of a political partisan, what they call ‘progressive’ organization."

Today’s Democratic Party prioritizes illegal entry into the USA while abandoning the rule of law. They fight for the suspected and convicted criminals while ignoring the victims.

Often you will hear Democrats refer to rural America with contempt, labeling them as clinging to their guns and their religion while simultaneously lumping them together as uneducated. Rarely do you here them talk about "middle America" nor express a genuine understanding of what life is like outside of New York, Washington, and San Francisco.

Bill Hogseth, chair of the Dunn County Democratic Party in Wisconsin, in 2020 wrote in Politico, "The pain and struggle in my community is real, yet rural people do not feel it is taken seriously by the Democratic Party. My fear is that Democrats will continue to blame rural voters for the red-sea electoral map and dismiss these voters as backward."

Democrats are losing blue collar workers, parents, young voters, Hispanics, etc. It is difficult to find an area of growth for Democrats today.

It is policy that is repelling the voters. Inflation, energy, foreign policy, immigration, taxes, crime, and extreme positions on mask mandates, gender, and education all are driving people away from the Democratic Party.

Beyond the policy positions, they also lack dynamic leadership. Clinton and Obama were charismatic personalities that brought people into the party. Not anymore.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER

Joe Biden was supposed to be a uniter, a man with a plan, and a seasoned senator who could get things done in Congress. None of those turned out to be true. Combined with his poor communication skills, and a Vice President who speaks incoherently, there is not much hope for the Democratic Party’s future. They have failed to build a bench of upcoming leaders that relates to anyone outside New York and San Francisco.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With policy that lurched to the far left and leadership that is aging out, today’s Democratic Party is dead. While the leaders of the Democratic Party wonder out loud, "Why don’t they like us more," most Americans understand today’s party is no longer offers them a home.