Ilhan Omar bashes ‘snowflakes’ who called her out for complaining about Christians
Some liberal journalists defended Omar's comments
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., mocked her conservative critics as "snowflakes" after she faced blowback for bashing an Easter worship service on an airplane over the weekend.
The congresswoman shared a video of a worship leader with a guitar singing Christian worship music on the airplane. She included a sarcastic comment, "I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?"
After facing backlash from conservatives, Omar mocked her detractors as "snowflakes," in a follow-up tweet Monday.
"And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown," she tweeted.
ILHAN OMAR MOCKED FOR VOICING OUTRAGE OVER EASTER WORSHIP ON PLANE: ‘WHY DO YOU HATE CHRISTIANS?’
Several reporters came to the defense of Omar.
Philly Magazine editor-at-large Ernest Owens praised Omar’s original tweet about Muslims praying on a plane, "A point was made."
Deadspin sportswriter Chuck Modi complimented the congresswoman for her "very valid point," before slamming her critics.
"Right-wingers who hate Ilhan Omar: You are ‘attacking Christianity’ because I am stupid or dishonest or just pandering to my bigoted base,‘" he tweeted.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Minnesota lawmaker has been a lightning rod for controversy since she took office in 2019 for her inflammatory comments about Jews, Israel and America.
Last June, Omar sent out a tweet equating the Taliban to America and Israel. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to take punitive actions against the congresswoman, saying she had a "right to make that point."
The Democrat doubled down on her comment told CNN's Jake Tapper she didn't regret making the appalling comparison.