Ilhan Omar bashes ‘snowflakes’ who called her out for complaining about Christians

Some liberal journalists defended Omar's comments

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., mocked her conservative critics as "snowflakes" after she faced blowback for bashing an Easter worship service on an airplane over the weekend.

The congresswoman shared a video of a worship leader with a guitar singing Christian worship music on the airplane. She included a sarcastic comment, "I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?"

After facing backlash from conservatives, Omar mocked her detractors as "snowflakes," in a follow-up tweet Monday.

"And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown," she tweeted.

ILHAN OMAR MOCKED FOR VOICING OUTRAGE OVER EASTER WORSHIP ON PLANE: ‘WHY DO YOU HATE CHRISTIANS?’

Several reporters came to the defense of Omar. 

Philly Magazine editor-at-large Ernest Owens praised Omar’s original tweet about Muslims praying on a plane, "A point was made." 

Deadspin sportswriter Chuck Modi complimented the congresswoman for her "very valid point," before slamming her critics. 

"Right-wingers who hate Ilhan Omar: You are ‘attacking Christianity’ because I am stupid or dishonest or just pandering to my bigoted base,‘" he tweeted.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., right, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attend a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., right, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., attend a bill enrollment ceremony for the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act in the Capitol on Thursday, June 17, 2021.  (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call, Inc)

The Minnesota lawmaker has been a lightning rod for controversy since she took office in 2019 for her inflammatory comments about Jews, Israel and America.

Last June, Omar sent out a tweet equating the Taliban to America and Israel. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to take punitive actions against the congresswoman, saying she had a "right to make that point."

The Democrat doubled down on her comment told CNN's Jake Tapper she didn't regret making the appalling comparison.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.