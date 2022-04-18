Ilhan Omar bashes ‘snowflakes’ who called her out for complaining about Christians

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., mocked her conservative critics as "snowflakes" after she faced blowback for bashing an Easter worship service on an airplane over the weekend.

The congresswoman shared a video of a worship leader with a guitar singing Christian worship music on the airplane. She included a sarcastic comment, "I think my family and I should have a prayer session next time I am on a plane. How do you think it will end?"

After facing backlash from conservatives, Omar mocked her detractors as "snowflakes," in a follow-up tweet Monday.

"And the original snowflakes had a complete and glorious meltdown," she tweeted.

Several reporters came to the defense of Omar.

Philly Magazine editor-at-large Ernest Owens praised Omar’s original tweet about Muslims praying on a plane, "A point was made."

Deadspin sportswriter Chuck Modi complimented the congresswoman for her "very valid point," before slamming her critics.

"Right-wingers who hate Ilhan Omar: You are ‘attacking Christianity’ because I am stupid or dishonest or just pandering to my bigoted base,‘" he tweeted.

The Minnesota lawmaker has been a lightning rod for controversy since she took office in 2019 for her inflammatory comments about Jews, Israel and America.

Last June, Omar sent out a tweet equating the Taliban to America and Israel. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined to take punitive actions against the congresswoman, saying she had a "right to make that point."

The Democrat doubled down on her comment told CNN's Jake Tapper she didn't regret making the appalling comparison.