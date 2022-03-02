Zelenskyy assassination plot thwarted; Biden pledges to slice deficit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know to start your day ...

COMMANDOS ‘ELIMINATED’ - A team of elite Chechen commandos sent into Ukraine to hunt down and assassinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was "eliminated" by security forces, a top Kyiv defense official told national media. Continue reading …

GAME OVER - Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has reverberated across the sports world. Continue reading …

PUTIN'S REVENGE? - A former CIA official warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch cyberattacks against America’s supply chain in response to economic sanctions. Continue reading …

UKRAINE GRATITUDE - A Ukrainian-American pastor in Lynchburg shared with Fox News Digital the stories and prayers his community has been receiving. Continue reading …

MEDIA JILTING BIDEN? - CNN anchor Jake Tapper suggested President Biden is not "getting credit" over his handling of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Continue reading …

POLITICS

AOC’S UPSET- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, blasted President Biden's State of the Union address for leaving out key issues. Continue reading …

PUTIN CALLED OUT - President Biden confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin's multi-front war on Ukraine during his first State of the Union address. Continue reading …

DEFICIT REDUCTION - President Biden pledged in his first State of the Union speech Tuesday night to trim the U.S. deficit by $1 trillion by the end of 2022. Continue reading …

KAMALA’S PROMPTING - Kamala Harris was seen mouthing words after President Biden mixed up Ukrainians and Iranians in his first State of the Union speech. Continue reading …

BOEBERT'S OUTBURSTS - Rep. Lauren Boebert yelled at President Biden during State of Union address to condemn him for the 13 American service members killed during the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Continue reading …

MEDIA

ENERGY STRUGGLES - Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., was among those who blasted President Biden for the dependent state of U.S. energy. Continue reading …



DROPPED THE BALL - Laura Ingraham blasted President Biden's speech, saying he dropped the ball on changing the narrative surrounding multiple fires his first year. Continue reading …

‘AMERICA LAST’ - Sean Hannity said President Biden's State of the Union address "defined America last, not America first" in his opening monologue. Continue reading …

CRUZ CRITIQUE - Sen. Ted Cruz ripped President Biden's State of the Union address, claiming that the president ignored several important issues. Continue reading …

CENSORSHIP INCREASING - Big Tech is aligning with U.S. intel agencies during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to censor anyone who does not hold what they consider the correct view. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. MICHAEL WALTZ - America is on the verge of losing a second democratic partner to the iron fist of authoritarianism – just six months after the fall of Kabul. Continue reading …

NICOLE SAPHIER - For the first time in two years, children are walking back into classrooms mask-free. For too long, policymakers and public perception has associated success with the absence of COVID-19. Continue reading …

ALFREDO ORTIZ - At Tuesday night's State of the Union address, President Biden will no doubt try to distract from his failures at home by focusing on Russia's war in Ukraine abroad. Continue reading …

REBECCAH HEINRICHS - Vladimir Putin has ratcheted up his nuclear threats during his war of aggression against Ukraine. Continue reading …

JUDITH MILLER - Is Vladimir Putin crazy? The mad hatter theme is now becoming conventional wisdom among some of the foreign policy elite and media. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CRIME HELP - Carjackings have skyrocketed 200% — or more — in multiple big cities across the country in past years, as law enforcement officials plead for help. Continue reading …

WHO IS SHE? - Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, may shun the spotlight, but she has risen to become his most steadfast supporter. Continue reading …

SOAP STAR’S HEALTH - Susan Lucci is opening up about heart health. Continue reading …

DOGGING IT - Sam Elliot is none too pleased with the recognition "The Power of the Dog" is receiving ahead of the Oscars. Continue reading …

LYING MEDIA - Ashton Kutcher called out Russian media for "lying" as country continues to invade Ukraine. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"Biden's first official State of the Union is now in the books, and as expected, it was an unmitigated, predictable disaster." - SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn





SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)





DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi





WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! (Have a great weekend, stay safe and w) We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.