Woman working at Irish bar stabbed to death on shift in front of horrified patrons

Shocked merrymakers looked on as the crazed boyfriend of an Irish pub employee allegedly stabbed her multiple times in the neck just after happy hour, leaving her to bleed out and turning the knife on himself, according to a report.

Irish immigrant Sarah McNally, 41, died on the floor of the Céilí House pub in Queens after the 6:30 p.m. assault on Saturday, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Emergency responders transported a 36-year-old man in "critical condition" with stab wounds to his head and neck to the same hospital where McNally was pronounced dead – the New York Post reported that the man was the bar worker's boyfriend of several months, and that he injured himself after allegedly attacking the woman.

McNally was "just standing there talking" when "her [boyfriend] just walked right in and stabbed her," a female patron told the outlet.

"Then he started trying to stab himself," she said. "Horrible. Just horrible!"

It is unclear what prompted the barroom slaying. Sources told the outlet that there was no history of domestic violence between the pair before the fatal incident – but he had been arrested for domestic violence before, according to the New York Daily News.

Charges against the attacker are pending as he recovers from his self-inflicted wounds, the Daily News reported.

Patron Mike Green told the outlet that he knew the couple and "still can't believe it" or "picture it" after the incident.

"They was always together. M is cool," Green said, using the boyfriend's nickname and saying that the couple often hung out at the Maspeth watering hole. "Both of them. That’s why it blew my mind a little bit."

"Sarah is good people," Green said of the victim. "She helps people. Everybody owes her money."

Sources told the Post that the boyfriend held knives in each hand when he was approached by responding police, and that they used stun guns on him when he refused to drop the weapons.

McNally was a "sweet, innocent girl from Longford," a county in central Ireland, bar regular Mike Lambe, 62, told the outlet. She had worked at the pub for just a year.

Green told the Daily News that McNally worked as a corrections officer on the Emerald Isle before moving to the States.

"She was innocent!" said Lambe, who lives just two blocks from the pub, adding that the street has regular issues with drug dealers and users.

"It's been getting worse and worse," he told the outlet.