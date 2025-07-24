Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Crime

Woman learns fate after DOJ guilty plea admitting she helped North Korean tech workers infiltrate US companies

Scheme stole dozens of American citizens' identities and funneled $17M to North Korean government

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
Whatever happened to ... the investigation into the Chinese spy balloon? Video

Whatever happened to ... the investigation into the Chinese spy balloon?

Fox News chief political anchor Bret Baier reports on the investigation into the 2023 Chinese spy balloon that flew across the United States on 'Special Report.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona woman is headed to prison for nearly a decade after perpetuating a fraudulent foreign worker scam that benefited the North Korean government. 

Christina Marie Chapman, 50, was sentenced to 102 months in a federal lockup for an elaborate scheme that involved helping North Korean residents pose as U.S. citizens and helping them get remote IT jobs at 309 American companies, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ). 

The identities of 68 Americans were stolen in the process. 

Chapman's scam generated more than $17 million for herself and the government of North Korea and was perpetuated from 2020 to 2023. 

CHINESE CITIZEN ADMITS STEALING US TRADE SECRETS FOR NEXT-GENERATION NATIONAL SECURITY TECH

shelves of laptops found in the home of Arizona who helped North Korean government

A photo taken by investigators shows shelves of laptops in the home of Christina Chapman. (Department of Justice)

In furtherance of the operation, Chapman received and hosted laptops in her home from the companies she defrauded, which included a Fortune 500 company, a major TV network, a Silicon Valley tech company and others. 

Those companies believed they had hired the Americans whose identities Chapman stole. Instead, the workers were North Koreans barred from working in the U.S. 

According to the DOJ, Chapman shipped 49 devices to a Chinese city that borders North Korea. More than 90 laptops were recovered from her home upon the execution of a search warrant in 2023. 

She pleaded guilty in February to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments. Along with the prison sentence, she is required to forfeit $284,556 that was to be paid to the North Koreans and pay a judgment of $176,850.

CALIFORNIA TAX EXPERT ADMITS ROLE IN ILLEGAL ALIEN'S MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR FRAUD SCHEME

Laptops found in the home of an Arizona woman who defrauded the American companies to help North Korea

A shelf of laptops in Christina Chapman's home. (Department of Justice)

"North Korea is not just a threat to the homeland from afar. It is an enemy within. It is perpetrating fraud on American citizens, American companies and American banks. It is a threat to Main Street in every sense of the word," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro said.

"The North Korean regime has generated millions of dollars for its nuclear weapons program by victimizing American citizens, businesses and financial institutions," added FBI Assistant Director of Counterintelligence Roman Rozhavsky. 

Kim Jong Un speaks

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the Supreme People’s Assembly in Pyongyang, North Korea, Jan. 15, 2024. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

 CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"However, even an adversary as sophisticated as the North Korean government can't succeed without the assistance of willing U.S. citizens like Christina Chapman, who was sentenced today for her role in an elaborate scheme to defraud more than 300 American companies by helping North Korean IT workers gain virtual employment and launder the money they earned."

Peter D'Abrosca joined Fox News Digital in 2025. Previously, he was a politics reporter at The Tennessee Star. 

He grew up in Rhode Island and is a graduate of Elon University. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.