Woman found dead at Disney’s Pop Century Resort in fourth tragic incident in a month

A woman in her 40s died Sunday after being taken from Disney’s Pop Century Resort in Florida to a nearby hospital, marking the latest in a string of deaths at Walt Disney World in recent weeks, reports say.

"A woman in her 40s was transported to the hospital, where she passed away," the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in an email to Fox News Digital. "There were no signs of foul play."

The New York Post reported that authorities discovered the woman at the Pop Century Resort, one of Disney’s value-tier hotels near Epcot and Hollywood Studios, which is connected to both parks by the Disney Skyliner gondola system.

Her death follows multiple fatalities at Disney resorts in the past month. At least three guests died within a 10-day period last month, reports show.

The most recent death involved a man in his 60s whose manner of death was ruled a suicide, a spokesperson for the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office told FOX Business. He was found at Disney's Contemporary Resort, located near Magic Kingdom, the Post reported.

Before that, a man in his 60s died from a pre-existing medical condition at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the outlet said.

Days earlier, 31-year-old Disney superfan Summer Equitz died at the Contemporary Resort in what authorities reportedly called an "apparent suicide."

Since opening in 1971, 68 people have died at Walt Disney World, the Post noted.

Disney historian and podcast host Jim Hill discussed the resort’s dark history in a 2022 interview with the outlet.

"There’s this weird phenomenon where people who are severely depressed but want to have that one last good happy family memory will go to Walt Disney World," Jim Hill of the "Disney Wish" podcast told the Post in 2022.

"They’ll deliberately book a room at the Contemporary Resort, which is 14 stories tall. And after that happy family time, they will throw themselves off the building," he said.

Further details about the most recent death have not been released. Disney did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

