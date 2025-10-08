Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Disney Travel Tips

Disneyland guest dies after riding Haunted Mansion attraction, police say

Park security performed CPR before Anaheim Fire & Rescue transported the woman in her 60s to hospital

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Car catches fire at Disneyland parking structure Video

Car catches fire at Disneyland parking structure

Black smoke was seen drifting across the Pixar Pals parking structure at the Anaheim, Calif., theme park. (Credit: KTTV)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman in her 60s died after riding the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in Anaheim on Monday evening, officials said.

The Anaheim Police Department confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

"Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction," an officer said.

Officials said Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived. The woman was then transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

LOCALS CALL OUT 'EXCESSIVE TOURISM' AFTER TRAM CRASH LEAVES AT LEAST 15 DEAD AND 18 INJURED

Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland

A woman died after going on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. Park security performed CPR before she was taken to a hospital. (Jeff Gritchen/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

"Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. This appears to be an unfortunate medical episode, and our thoughts go out to the family," police said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A spokesperson for Disneyland confirmed to Fox News Digital that a guest required medical treatment and was taken to a hospital on Monday. Police said there was no indication of any operating issue with the attraction, which reopened shortly after the incident.

Authorities also said the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine her official cause of death.

This is a developing story.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
Close modal

Continue