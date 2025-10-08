Disneyland guest dies after riding Haunted Mansion attraction, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman in her 60s died after riding the Haunted Mansion ride at Disneyland in Anaheim on Monday evening, officials said.

The Anaheim Police Department confirmed in a statement to Fox News Digital that the incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. local time.

"Anaheim Fire & Rescue responded to the Disneyland Resort for an unresponsive woman in her 60s who had just finished riding the Haunted Mansion attraction," an officer said.

Officials said Disneyland security personnel provided CPR until paramedics arrived. The woman was then transported to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

"Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released. This appears to be an unfortunate medical episode, and our thoughts go out to the family," police said.

A spokesperson for Disneyland confirmed to Fox News Digital that a guest required medical treatment and was taken to a hospital on Monday. Police said there was no indication of any operating issue with the attraction, which reopened shortly after the incident.

Authorities also said the Orange County Sheriff-Coroner will determine her official cause of death.

This is a developing story.