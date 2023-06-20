Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Michigan
Published

Woman charged in DWI crash that killed Detroit-area teacher

Connor McMahon, 23, was struck, killed while changing flat tire

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman suspected of drunken driving was charged in the death of a young teacher who was struck while changing a flat tire along Interstate 94 in suburban Detroit.

NEW YORK WOMAN DEAD AFTER HEAD-ON COLLISION WITH OWN BROTHER

Detroit, Grand Rapids, Ann Arbor crime

A suspect has been arrested in the drunk driving-induced death of Michigan teacher Connor McMahon. (Fox News)

Connor McMahon, 23, was a graduate of Fraser High School and had just finished his first year of teaching there. McMahon got a flat tire while returning home from a Detroit Tigers game that was rained out June 13. Fraser principal, Ryan Sines, called his death a "heartbreaking tragedy."

MICHIGAN GIRL, 4, AMONG 3 DEAD IN WRONG-WAY COLLISION

A 25-year-old woman was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, and two other crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The evidence will show that she caused the death of Connor McMahon, a much-beloved teacher," said Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy. "The messaging about drinking and driving has been around for decades. It cannot be repeated enough."