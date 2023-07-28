Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

Wisconsin woman wasn't mentally ill during murder of former boyfriend, jury finds

Taylor Schabusiness was found guilty of the murder and dismemberment on Wednesday after approximately 1 hour of jury deliberation

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Wisconsin dismemberment murder suspect attacks attorney Video

Wisconsin dismemberment murder suspect attacks attorney

Taylor Schabusiness attacked her attorney during a court hearing Tuesday, moments after the judge indicated he was going to delay her March 6 trial.

A woman in Greenbay, Wisconsin, who was found guilty of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse was not mentally ill during the crimes, a jury found.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was found guilty Wednesday of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of her then-boyfriend Shad Thyrion, 24. 

The same jury found Thursday that Schabusiness was not mentally ill when committing the crimes, 

WISCONSIN WOMAN CONVICTED OF GRUESOME MURDER, SEXUAL ABUSE, DISMEMBERMENT OF FORMER BOYFRIEND

Schabusiness in court

Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn Jolly, during a hearing in Green Bay, Wisconsin. A jury found Schabusiness guilty Wednesday, July 26, of killing and dismembering a former boyfriend and scattering his body parts at various locations. (Tim Flanigan/WLUK via AP)

The jury's decision means Schabusiness will not be eligible to serve her sentence in a mental asylum and will instead face a prison sentence. 

The Brown County jury reportedly deliberated less than an hour on Wednesday before convicting her. Authorities say Schabusiness strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving body parts throughout the house and in a vehicle. 

Schabusiness was evaluated at the Brown County Jail during 2022 and 2023 — she was found to suffer from a variety of mental afflictions.

VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN ACCUSED IN DISMEMBERMENT SLAYING ATTACK HER ATTORNEY IN COURT

Taylor Schabusiness glares at the courtroom camera

Taylor Schabusiness, who was found guilty of killing and dismembering her boyfriend, is pictured during her trial in Brown County Circuit Court on July 25, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Green Bay Press-Gazette)

Throughout the trial, Schabusiness openly laughed and smirked, including when video of her being interrogated by law enforcement was played out for the court and when a judge weighed whether to allow the jury to see graphic photos of the victim's decapitated head. 

Thyrion's mother reportedly dialed 911 after finding her son's decapitated head in a bucket in the basement, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported. 

Schabusiness reportedly admitted during cross-examination that she frequently used meth, and the illicit drug was found at the crime scene, according to WBAY. 

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney one

Taylor Schabusiness attacked her attorney during a court hearing Tuesday. Feb. 14, 2023. (WLUK)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, law enforcement testified at trial that Schabusiness did not appear under the influence when she was placed under arrest and was able to answer questions and ask questions of her own. Prosecutors also argued at trial that Schabusiness has a fascination with the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Schabusiness is set to face her sentencing on Sept. 26.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com