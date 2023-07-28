Wisconsin woman wasn't mentally ill during murder of former boyfriend, jury finds

A woman in Greenbay, Wisconsin, who was found guilty of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse was not mentally ill during the crimes, a jury found.

Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was found guilty Wednesday of homicide, third-degree sexual abuse and mutilating a corpse in the February 2022 killing of her then-boyfriend Shad Thyrion, 24.

The same jury found Thursday that Schabusiness was not mentally ill when committing the crimes,

WISCONSIN WOMAN CONVICTED OF GRUESOME MURDER, SEXUAL ABUSE, DISMEMBERMENT OF FORMER BOYFRIEND

The jury's decision means Schabusiness will not be eligible to serve her sentence in a mental asylum and will instead face a prison sentence.

The Brown County jury reportedly deliberated less than an hour on Wednesday before convicting her. Authorities say Schabusiness strangled Thyrion at the Green Bay home he shared with his mother, sexually abused him and dismembered his body, leaving body parts throughout the house and in a vehicle.

Schabusiness was evaluated at the Brown County Jail during 2022 and 2023 — she was found to suffer from a variety of mental afflictions.

VIDEO SHOWS WOMAN ACCUSED IN DISMEMBERMENT SLAYING ATTACK HER ATTORNEY IN COURT

Throughout the trial, Schabusiness openly laughed and smirked, including when video of her being interrogated by law enforcement was played out for the court and when a judge weighed whether to allow the jury to see graphic photos of the victim's decapitated head.

Thyrion's mother reportedly dialed 911 after finding her son's decapitated head in a bucket in the basement, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.

Schabusiness reportedly admitted during cross-examination that she frequently used meth, and the illicit drug was found at the crime scene, according to WBAY.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

However, law enforcement testified at trial that Schabusiness did not appear under the influence when she was placed under arrest and was able to answer questions and ask questions of her own. Prosecutors also argued at trial that Schabusiness has a fascination with the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Schabusiness is set to face her sentencing on Sept. 26.

Fox News Digital's Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.