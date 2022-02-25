Expand / Collapse search
Winter storm to hit Northeast with heavy snow, rain

The weather will impact travel conditions

A major winter storm will impact the Northeast on Friday. 

MOST WIDESPREAD DROUGHT IN 9 YEARS EXPECTED TO EXPAND 

Northeast winter weather alerts through Friday

Northeast winter weather alerts through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow will pile up across New England, while a mixture of ice, snow and rain will cause travel issues for parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. 

Northeast snow forecast

Northeast snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Another round of arctic air is moving in across the Great Lakes.

Rainfall, winter weather over the eastern U.S.

Rainfall, winter weather over the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will bring the risk of flooding for parts of the Ohio and Tennessee valleys along the associated cold front. 

Northeast futuretrack

Northeast futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures will fall behind the front as it shifts eastward.

Saturday forecast highs

Saturday forecast highs (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, a new system is pushing across the Northwest, bringing snow to the mountains and rain across the lower elevations.  

