Maryland

Wild video shows cars spinning at illegal takeovers in Maryland as police announce hit-and-run arrest

Video release comes as Gov. Moore and Trump clash over Maryland crime rates

By Emma Bussey Fox News
Wild video shows 'dangerous' illegal car takeover in Maryland Video

Wild video shows 'dangerous' illegal car takeover in Maryland

The Prince George’s County Police Department released video showing massive crowds participating in illegal car takeovers.

Wild video released by the Prince George’s County Police Department shows what officers describe as "illegal car takeovers" that have been causing chaos in Maryland.

The aerial footage captures dozens of people standing within feet of cars spinning wildly at high speeds in places like shopping center parking lots.

The video landed amid an ongoing political battle over crime in Maryland.

Gov. Wes Moore has invited President Donald Trump to take part in a "safety walk" in Baltimore to highlight crime-reduction efforts.

MARYLAND MOTHER KILLED WHEN 4 TEENS IN STOLEN CAR SLAM INTO HER AND HER CHILD

President Donald Trump and Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore

President Donald Trump and Maryland Democratic Gov. Wes Moore (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images (left); MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Trump, meanwhile, has criticized Moore, accusing him of failing in public safety and posted on Truth Social in August that he would send in the troops.

"After only one week, there is NO CRIME AND NO MURDER IN DC! When it is like that in Baltimore, I will proudly ‘walk the streets’ with the failing, because of Crime, Governor of Maryland. P.S. Baltimore is ranked the 4th WORST CITY IN THE NATION IN CRIME & MURDER," the president wrote.

Trump Truth Social

President Trump wrote that he would send in troops to combat crime.

The release of the footage also came as local police charged 18-year-old Naef Salmo of Millersville in connection with a crash that seriously injured a woman during one of these types of car takeovers.

Authorities said the incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 at a shopping center on the 8500 block of Landover Road.

Investigators allege Salmo was spinning his car in circles when he struck a spectator. Instead of stopping, police say, he fled the scene, leaving the victim behind.

She was hospitalized with serious injuries but has since been released. Detectives later identified Salmo and located the vehicle.

DIY TOW JOB GOES HORRIBLY WRONG AS RUNAWAY CAR HITS SAME WASHINGTON RESTAURANT MULTIPLE TIMES

Naef Salmo mugshot

Police charged 18-year-old Naef Salmo of Millersville in connection with a crash in an illegal car takeover. (Prince George’s County Police )

According to police, he attempted to cover his tracks by spray-painting the car a different color. When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered a handgun hidden under the hood.

Police say Salmo admitted responsibility for the hit-and-run during questioning.

Salmo now faces a slate of charges, including second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, riot, and obstructing and hindering a police officer. Additional charges may still be filed as the investigation continues.

"We know these illegal vehicle takeovers may seem harmless to some, but the fact is, they can be dangerous," Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader said in a statement.

"In this case, a young woman suffered serious injuries. We’ve also investigated a fatal shooting at a car takeover in recent years," he added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Prince George's County Police for further comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
