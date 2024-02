Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Detroit man allegedly gunned down two people in a dorm at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Friday.

On Monday, Nicholas Jordan, a 25-year-old student enrolled at the university, was arrested on a murder warrant for the deaths of fellow student Samuel Knopp, 24, and Celie Montgomery, a 26-year-old mom of two who wasn't a student.

What sparked the fatal encounter remains a mystery, but Colorado Springs police said, "This was an isolated incident between individuals who were known to one another," but didn't elaborate. Jordan and Knopp were roommates, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told NBC News.

Jordan is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon, and Fox News Digital requested multiple documents. But here's what's known so far.

Gunshots rang out around 6 a.m. local time on Friday in an upperclassman dorm called the Alpine Village Apartments in Colorado Springs.

Responding officers found Knopp and Montgomery dead inside the dorm room, which triggered an hours-long campus lockdown, as law enforcement searched for a potential active shooter.

Dispatch audio obtained by Fox News Digital revealed first responders were unsure how stable the scene was, or if a gunman was still roaming around campus.

The investigation linked Jordan to the crime, and police secured a warrant for his arrest by Friday night. Detectives searched for him over the weekend, but his name wasn't publicly released until Monday evening.

He remained on the loose for most of the day Monday, and police remained tight-lipped about the shooting but reiterated it was an "isolated event."

The lack of information had students and parents on edge. Classes were canceled Monday.

Shortly before 8 a.m. Monday, Colorado Springs Police Department’s Motor Vehicle Theft Unit spotted Jordan, police said on X (formerly Twitter).

A tactical team swarmed the location and arrested him without incident by 8:37 a.m. He was booked on two counts of first-degree murder in the El Paso County, Colorado, jail, and is being held on $1 million bond, according to inmate records.

His mugshot was released Monday night.

Fox News Digital's Stepheny Price contributed to this story.