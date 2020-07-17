Westchester police instructed to keep out of New York City amid chokehold ban

Westchester County police officials have ordered their officers not to take any enforcement action in New York City in the wake of the enactment of a chokehold ban that places limitations on the ways in which arrests can be made.

The new limitations prompted one New York Police Department-linked executive to slam Mayor Bill de Blasio for turning the Big Apple into “the new Rikers Island PRISON without walls.”

Westchester County Police told its members on Thursday that they “shall not conduct any enforcement activity within the confines of the City of New York,” including “pursuing subjects into the City of New York for offenses committed in Westchester County,” according to the interim order, which was shared online by Ed Mullins, president of the Sergeants Benevolent Association for the NYPD.

“All 5 Boroughs of NYC soon to be the new Rikers Island PRISON without walls,” Mullins wrote in the tweet late Thursday. “NYC Alienated by law enforcement agency as a result of horrific law sign by [Mayor Bill de Blasio].”

Administrative Code section 10-18, makes it a misdemeanor crime for an arresting officer to restrain someone “in a manner that restricts the flow of air or blood by compressing the windpipe or the carotid arteries on each side of the neck, or sitting, kneeling, or standing on the chest or back in a manner that compresses the diaphragm, in the course of effecting or attempting to effect an arrest," according to the bill.

“Given the likelihood that the restraint of a non-compliant individual during the course of making a lawful arrest often requires kneeling on the torso of the subject for at least a brief period of time and that [section of the law] criminalizes such actions without respect to intent or injury, this order is intended to protect Sworn Members from criminal prosecution for actions consistent with their training and Department policy,” the order states.

Earlier this week, New York State Troopers Benevolent Association President Thomas Mungeer asked the head of State Police to immediately remove the approximately 200 members who were assigned roles in New York City.

Westchester County Police officials, much like several others from different parts of the city and state, took issue with the latter portion of the legislation.

NYPD officials have repeatedly expressed opposition to the bill, both before and after it was signed into by the mayor.

“Anyone who has ever arrested anybody who has fought and struggled knows that there is a good chance that your knee may end up on someone’s back,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference earlier this month, according to NY1.