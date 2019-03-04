Expand / Collapse search
West Virginia firefighters find untouched Bibles in church fire: 'Though odds were against us, God was not'

By Caleb Parke | Fox News
A West Virginia church went up in a blaze early Sunday morning, but the Bibles inside remained untouched by the flames.

A church fire in West Virginia left firefighters stunned when they found Bibles untouched by the flames.

Early Sunday morning, the Coal City Fire Department responded to a fire at the Freedom Ministries Church in Grandview, a town in the mountains of West Virginia.

"Picture this, a building so hot that at one point in time, firefighters had to back out," the fire department wrote on Facebook. "In your mind, everything should be burned, ashes."

Firefighters in West Virginia say the crosses in a church fire were not harmed.

But the firefighters said not a single Bible was burned. Not a single cross was harmed. Not a single firefighter was hurt.

"Though odds were against us, God was not," the firefighters said, offering prayers for the pastor and congregation.

And in a Facebook post, Freedom Ministries wrote that "in the midst of the smoke you can see Jesus. He was there with us!"

The congregation views it as a time to rally together and give back.

"We will fight the enemy and not let him hold us down," they wrote.

In the aftermath of a West Virginia church fire, firefighters say Bibles inside remained untouched by the flames.

The church is asking for prayer for Pastor Phil and Candice Farrington, whom they say have always given them love and support.

"Now it's our turn to return it back to them!"

