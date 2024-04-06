WATCH: Florida man steals, vandalizes American flag at disabled veterans center nonprofit

A man was caught on surveillance cameras cutting down and stealing an American flag at a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter in Florida.

Surveillance video shared on social media by the chapter showed a man with a yellow t-shirt and jeans surveying the flag pole at the Titusville, Florida, nonprofit before proceeding to vandalize it on Tuesday evening.

Next, he is seen taking what appeared to be a knife and cutting down the flag pole strings.

Old Glory is seen billowing to the ground before the man is seen reaching down to the ground and crumpling up the flag.

Authorities said that along with vandalizing the national symbol, he damaged an outdoor grill and seating areas that veterans regularly used.

Commander John Dunn told FOX 35 that he was heartbroken when he watched the flag hit the ground and disappointed because crimes like this take away resources from veterans.

His heartbreak turned into heartfelt gratitude overnight.

"I came home quite angry last night," he said. "But, after I saw the support on Facebook and how they found this guy within an hour. We had his name within an hour and where he was located. It spread so fast, I couldn’t imagine, wow!"

Dunn shared on Facebook that people in the community jumped to assist the veteran nonprofit.

"These people presented DAV 109 with a brand new Pit Boss pellet grill to replace the grill that got destroyed last Tuesday. Along with that, we have two more couples donating grills to the chapter," Dunn wrote. "We would like to thank everyone who has been showing support for the chapter, along with donations."

The Titusville Police Department confirmed that they captured the vandal on Friday afternoon.

Jonathan Wayne Smyth, 42, of Mims, Florida, was charged with Burglary, Criminal Mischief and Petit Theft, the Titusville Police Department said.

Smyth was located on Friday at approximately 3 p.m. and taken into custody without incident.

Authorities said that he was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is currently being held without bond.