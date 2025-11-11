Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Airport News & Updates

Washington Dulles airport transport vehicle slams into dock, 18 hospitalized

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm when the vehicle hit the dock as it was pulling up to a building

Michael Dorgan By Michael Dorgan Fox News
close
Airport transport vehicle slams into dock at Washington Dulles Airport, at least 18 hospitalized Video

Airport transport vehicle slams into dock at Washington Dulles Airport, at least 18 hospitalized

A mobile lounge at Washington Dulles International Airport struck a terminal dock on Monday afternoon, sending 18 passengers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A mobile lounge, also known as a people mover, struck a dock at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Monday, sending 18 passengers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle hit a dock at an angle as it was pulling up to Concourse D, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). The dock is where the vehicle stops to let passengers enter the concourse.

"Passengers deboarded the mobile lounge via stairs. They are being evaluated by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel for possible injuries," the MWAA said in a statement.

TWO DELTA REGIONAL JETS COLLIDE ON TAXIWAY AT LAGUARDIA AIRPORT; 1 INJURED

Aerial view of emergency vehicles after a mobile lounge crash at Washington Dulles International Airport

An aerial photo shows the mobile lounge after it collided with a dock at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (WTTG)

Officials initially reported that eight people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, but that number was later updated to 18.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or whether any significant damage occurred to airport infrastructure or equipment.

The passengers who were hurt were taken to the hospital by the fire department, according to the authority. 

Aerial view of emergency vehicles at the scene of a mobile lounge crash at Washington Dulles International Airport

Emergency crews responded after a passenger transport vehicle collided with a dock at Washington Dulles International Airport on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. (WTTG)

SMOKE FROM UNKNOWN PASSENGER DEVICE FORCES EMERGENCY LANDING OF AMERICAN AIRLINES FLIGHT TO WASHINGTON-DULLES

Passengers were able to get off of the mobile lounge via stairs, FOX 5 DC reported. 

It's unclear what caused the incident or if there was significant damage to any of the airport's equipment. Fox News Digital reached out to the airport for further information. 

Aerial footage shows multiple emergency crews and vehicles at the scene.

Washington Dulles International Airport Metro station sign in Virginia

A Washington Dulles International Airport Metro station sign in Dulles, Virginia.  (Eric Lee/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The MWAA said the airport is open and operating as normal.

The airport is located about 26 miles west of Washington, D.C., in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, and it serves the Washington metropolitan area. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There are 19 mobile lounges at Dulles, and they can carry up to 102 passengers, according to the airport’s website. The mobile lounges are about 54 feet long and 16 feet wide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Michael Dorgan is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business.

You can send tips to michael.dorgan@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @M_Dorgan.
Close modal

Continue