Washington Dulles airport transport vehicle slams into dock, 18 hospitalized

A mobile lounge, also known as a people mover, struck a dock at Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia on Monday, sending 18 passengers to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle hit a dock at an angle as it was pulling up to Concourse D, according to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA). The dock is where the vehicle stops to let passengers enter the concourse.

"Passengers deboarded the mobile lounge via stairs. They are being evaluated by Airports Authority Fire and Rescue personnel for possible injuries," the MWAA said in a statement.

Officials initially reported that eight people were transported to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, but that number was later updated to 18.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or whether any significant damage occurred to airport infrastructure or equipment.

The passengers who were hurt were taken to the hospital by the fire department, according to the authority.

Passengers were able to get off of the mobile lounge via stairs, FOX 5 DC reported.

Aerial footage shows multiple emergency crews and vehicles at the scene.

The MWAA said the airport is open and operating as normal.

The airport is located about 26 miles west of Washington, D.C., in Loudoun and Fairfax counties, and it serves the Washington metropolitan area.

There are 19 mobile lounges at Dulles, and they can carry up to 102 passengers, according to the airport’s website. The mobile lounges are about 54 feet long and 16 feet wide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.