Washington, DC shooting blocks from the White House leaves 1 injured: report

The shooting would be at least the fourth for the nation’s capital this weekend

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Gunshots rang out just blocks from the White House early Sunday morning, leaving at least one woman with injuries, according to a report. 

Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police are reportedly on the scene, investigating the alleged shooting, according to the local DC Realtime News.

"BREAKING NEWS: SHOOTING BLOCKS FROM WHITE HOUSE: 12th & Penn Ave. N.W. MPD on scene investigating a shooting with an unknown age woman with gunshot wound injuries," the local reporter tweeted shortly after midnight Sunday.

The White House is seen in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021.

The White House is seen in Washington, DC on November 15, 2021. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital did not immediately receive a response from MPD to corroborate this report. 

DC POLICE SEEKING PERSON OF INTEREST IN SHOOTING DEATH OF HIGH SCHOOLER AT HOTEL

The shooting would be at least the fourth for the nation’s capital this weekend after a man was found fatally shot on the 4000 block of South Capitol Street Friday morning, a woman suffered gunshot injuries from an incident inside the 395 tunnel Friday night, and a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot Saturday afternoon. 

  • A photo of several police cars with red and blue lights
    Image 1 of 2

    Metropolitan Police Department officers are seen at Florida Avenue and P Street, NE, on Thursday, September 22, 2022.  (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

  • A police car and caution tape
    Image 2 of 2

    Metropolitan Police guard an entrance at a school February 8, 2022 in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. MAN WHO HELPED PASS CRIMINAL CODE OVERHAUL SHOT AND KILLED

Sherif Akande, 44, of Southwest, D.C. was identified as the victim of the Friday morning incident. He was pronounced dead inside the residence, according to Fox 5.

Police did not release details on a suspect or suspects. 

DC POLICE ARREST 15-YEAR-OLD IN SHOOTING OF JUVENILE

Metropolitan Police said the woman shot Friday night may have been involved in a road rage incident near the 600 block of E Street. She was shot in the leg and was taken to an area hospital, Fox 5 reported. 

MPD is still investigating the incident.

A separate shooting on the 1800 block of 18th Street around 12:00 p.m. on Saturday left a teenager dead. The victim was unconscious and not breathing when responding officers got to the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

A person of interest is in custody, Fox 5 reported.