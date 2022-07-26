Washington, DC police identify 11-year-old boy as driver in hit and run that injured 7-year-old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Washington, D.C., say that a car that struck a 7-year-old child on Monday was being driven by an 11-year-old boy.

Police say the 11-year-old driver struck the 7-year-old in a parking lot near a playground in southeast Washington, D.C., around 6:41 p.m. on Monday evening, WTTG-TV reported.

The 7-year-old victim is hospitalized in serious condition with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver left the silver Kia that he was driving at the scene of the crash and fled on foot, according to police.

The victim, who was alert when police arrived at the scene, was airlifted to a local hospital.

The case is being reviewed by the local Washington, D.C., Office of the Attorney General.

A photo from the scene showed the Kia sedan stopped with its front tires over a curb close to a fence along the border of the playground.

It remains unclear who owned the car that the boy was driving.

Washington, D.C., Metro Police told Fox News Digital that "no arrests have been made at this time."