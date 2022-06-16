Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

VA convenience store is the site of a recent shooting, 2 dead

Virginia shooting leaves 2 dead

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two men were found fatally wounded after an apparent shooting inside a convenience store in Virginia, police said.

News outlets report Newport News police said officers responded to a suspicious situation at a business near Fairway Plaza Shopping Center around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers reached the store, they found two men with gunshot wounds. The two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the men as Preyas Patel, 52, of Yorktown, and Logan Edward Thomas, 35, of Newport News.

BRAZEN NYC DAYTIME SHOOTING CAUGHT ON CAMERA, NYPD SEEKS SUSPECT

Police have released no other details in the case.