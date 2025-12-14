Iowa police chief's son among National Guard members killed in Syria ISIS terrorist attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

One of the two Iowa Army National Guard members killed in Saturday’s terrorist attack in Syria has been identified as the son of a local police chief.

Meskwaki Nation Police Chief Jeffrey Bunn confirmed in a Facebook post Sunday that his son, Nate Howard, was among the victims.

The weekend ambush occurred in Palmyra when a lone Islamic State gunman targeted a group of Iowa Army National Guard soldiers. The attack killed two American soldiers, a U.S. civilian interpreter and wounded three additional U.S. soldiers.

"Today two of our Iowa Army National Guard Soldiers were killed in action along with a Civilian Interpreter in Syria," Bunn said. "My wife Misty and I had that visit from Army Commanders you never want to have. Our son Nate was one of the Soldiers that paid the ultimate sacrifice for all of us, to keep us all safer. He loved what he was doing and would be the first in and last out, no one left behind. Please pray for our Soldiers all around this cruel world. We will see you again son, until then we have if from here."

According to the National Guard’s B Troop, 1-113th Cavalry, the Marshalltown native served in the Iowa Army National Guard for more than 11 years and had hoped to complete 20 years of service. Inspired by his grandfather’s service, he became the first person from his father's side of the family to join the armed forces, officials said.

When off duty, Howard worked at Fisher Controls, a Marshalltown-based industrial equipment manufacturer, as a laser engraving specialist, officials added. He also enjoyed shooting, woodworking and gaming, according to the unit.

Tama County Sheriff Casey Schmidt offered her condolences to Howard’s family and called the guardsman "a son who did not come home" in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"Yesterday, we learned that two members of the Iowa National Guard were killed in a terrorist attack in Syria," Schmidt said in a statement. "One of those service members was Nate Howard. An Iowan. A Guardsman. A son who did not come home. We also mourn the loss of the other Iowa National Guardsman who was killed. Their lives and their service matter."

"I have been friends with Jeff Bunn for many years. Jeff serves as the Police Chief for the Meskwaki Nation Police Department, a community within Tama County. I am thankful for his friendship, and my heart is broken for Jeff, Misty, and their family. Losing a child is something no parent should ever have to face."

Schmidt said the deaths underscored that the cost of service is "real," especially against forces such as ISIS.

"This hits close to home. It reminds us that service is personal and that the cost is real," Schmidt added. "These losses are not headlines. They are families, coworkers, and communities left carrying the weight."

"ISIS is evil. That is not political. That is reality. Our service members are still standing in harm’s way because that evil still exists. Acknowledging that matters, and so does remembering why they serve."

"I am deeply thankful for the men and women of our armed forces, and I believe we do not do enough for them. They accept risks most people never have to think about."



Separately, the State Center Police Department and nonprofit Salute to the Fallen Foundation echoed the same sentiment in a Facebook post Sunday, saying their thoughts and prayers are with Howard’s friends and family.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Meskwaki Nation Police Department, Tama County Sheriff's Office and the B Troop, 1-113th Cavalry for more information.