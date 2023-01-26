Virginia thieves break in, steal 10 handguns from shooting range: surveillance videos

In the cover of darkness, two people broke a glass window at a shooting range and made off with ten handguns, Virginia police say. Authorities are still working to identify and find the thieves.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) released surveillance videos of the suspects breaking and entering the building between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn, Virginia.

The burglars were described as wearing zip-up jackets or sweatshirts with hoods, face masks, and gloves and were seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan, LCSO shared in a press release.

On Thursday morning, the sheriff's office released two videos from the range's security camera. Authorities are hoping the footage will help members of the public identify the people responsible for the burglary. The video captured the suspects peering into the facility before breaking a window.

Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Michael Rivera with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app or by calling Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919.

As the New Year began, Virginia has been faced with two shootings, prompting representatives to take aim at the state gun control policies in the hope to address the recent campus shootings at the University of Virginia and at Newport News elementary school.

On Monday, a Democrat-led Virginia Senate panel voted to advance a range of gun control bills. In an hours-long hearing, the Senate Judiciary Committee signed off on measures that would tighten Virginia's gun storage regulations and ban most guns from public college campuses.

"Make no mistake, these bills that we advanced today will save lives and hopefully provide a layer of comfort or peace of mind to those who are very well aware of the gun problem we have in our society," Democratic Sen. Creigh Deeds, a co-chair of the committee, said in a statement.

However, the measures face uncertain prospects in the GOP-controlled House, where leaders have said they will address mass shootings and gun violence this year by improving the mental health care system, boosting funding for law enforcement and holding criminals accountable.