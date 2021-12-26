Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Virginia rest stop shooting puts 4 in hospital, suspect found dead: police

The shooting began as a domestic dispute, authorities said

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Four people were shot at a rest stop in Virginia Sunday morning and the suspected gunman was later found dead, police said. 

Shots were fired at a rest stop on the southbound side of Interstate 81, near the 320-mile marker, around 9:30 a.m. in Frederick County, authorities said. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    Interstate 81 in Virginia.  (Google  Maps)

  • Image 2 of 3

    A patrol car sits in front of the Virginia State Police Administrative Headquarters. (REUTERS/Virginia State Police/Handout via Reuters)

  • Image 3 of 3

    An ambulance leaves the Inova Fairfax Medical Campus in Falls Church, Virginia. (REUTERS/Gary Cameron)

Virginia State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. 

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT GRANTED BOND ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING TERMS OF RELEASE

Three victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. A fourth victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries they sustained was not immediately clear. 

The suspect fled the scene and was found dead in Frederick County, police said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the incident started as a domestic dispute in the rest area. The southbound rest area was closed to the public during the investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.

Your Money