Virginia rest stop shooting puts 4 in hospital, suspect found dead: police

Four people were shot at a rest stop in Virginia Sunday morning and the suspected gunman was later found dead, police said.

Shots were fired at a rest stop on the southbound side of Interstate 81, near the 320-mile marker, around 9:30 a.m. in Frederick County, authorities said.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Virginia State Police and the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING SUSPECT GRANTED BOND ARRESTED FOR VIOLATING TERMS OF RELEASE

Three victims were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. A fourth victim was flown to Fairfax Inova Hospital for treatment. The extent of the injuries they sustained was not immediately clear.

The suspect fled the scene and was found dead in Frederick County, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the incident started as a domestic dispute in the rest area. The southbound rest area was closed to the public during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.