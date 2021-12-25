Texas high school shooter granted bond arrested for violating terms of release

A Texas teen accused of opening fire on a classmate at Timberview High School is back behind bars for Christmas after allegedly violating the terms of his bond, according to media reports.

Timothy Simpkins, 18, was busted Thursday after a court-ordered urinalysis returned a positive result for an illicit substance, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

The terms of Simpkins $75,000 bond prohibit the use of drugs and alcohol. Simpkins had earlier sought a judge's permission to attend church on Sundays. The request hadn't yet been ruled on, according to the local newspaper.

Many people criticized Simpkins' release on social media. "Can't remember a time where a school shooting suspect is released the next day," wrote @rachisawake on Twitter.

Simpkins is charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the Oct. 6 shooting inside the school that injured four.

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING INJURES MULTIPLE, SUSPECT IN CUSTODY, ARLINGTON POLICE SAY

The violence erupted after 15-year-old student Zaccaeus Selby allegedly struck Simpkins. While Selby was being restrained, Simpkins allegedly walked over to his backpack, pulled out a .45 caliber handgun and shot Shelby, who was critically injured, Fox4 reported. Simpkins fled in a Silver Dodge Charger before later turning himself in.

A teacher was hit and another student grazed by a bullet. In the ensuing chaos, a pregnant teacher was also injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Simpkins' family said the teen was being bullied, but the Arlington police chief shot down the claim, according to the local station.