Boyfriend of missing woman detained by ICE amid investigation into her disappearance: police

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained a man in Maryland as local investigators searched for his girlfriend, who was last seen March 31.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the disappearance of Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland.

While Guerra was last seen on the night of March 31 at her home on Adams Court, her boyfriend, who the sheriff’s office has not named, reported her missing on April 2.

Along with living with several other individuals at the residence, Guerra also reportedly lived with her boyfriend, who is the father of her two children.

During the investigation, detectives reportedly learned about "unusual and suspicious activity" at the residence on the day Guerra was last seen, and the sheriff’s office said it believes foul play is suspected in her disappearance.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Guerra’s home, but she was not found during the search.

But what they did find were federal documents belonging to Guerra’s boyfriend, which the sheriff’s office said appeared to be counterfeit.

Detectives reached out to ICE to verify the boyfriend’s identity and learned the documents in the home were fraudulent and that he was not in the country legally.

As a result, ICE agents responded and took the boyfriend into custody.

Investigators also learned that a red Toyota 4Runner owned by the family was at the residence on the day Guerra went missing, leading detectives to suspect it was involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Guerra’s whereabouts or who may have seen the Toyota 4Runner between March 31 and April 2 is encouraged to contact Detective Burgess at 301-609-6494.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 866-411-TIPS.

The sheriff’s office did not provide any other details and the investigation is ongoing.