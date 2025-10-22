Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sex Crimes

Porta-potty peep scheme busted as man faces nearly 100 charges for filming students: police

Tyler Pavlick is accused of placing hidden cameras at school event and fair in Iowa

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
An Iowa man is facing nearly 100 charges after police say he hid cameras inside porta-potties during two separate local community events in an effort to film dozens of people – including minors – using the restroom. 

Tyler Pavlick, 32, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with 36 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 52 counts of invasion of privacy in Marshall County, as well as seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy in Polk County, according to FOX10.

CONVICTED MINNESOTA SEX OFFENDER, 22, ACCUSED OF POSING AS HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT ON FOOTBALL TEAM

Tyler Pavlick's Iowa mugshot

Tyler Pavlick is facing nearly 100 counts of criminal charges stemming from two instances in which he allegedly planted hidden cameras inside a Porta-potty to film individuals using the bathroom at local community events in Iowa.  (Polk County Jail)

Last month, authorities responded to a call regarding reports of a hidden camera stowed inside a portable toilet at a cross-country meet, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The event included both middle and high school-aged students, and was being held at a golf course when participants noticed the device. 

"School officials were notified immediately," the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. "Interviews of potential witnesses were conducted along with securing potential surveillance video that may have captured evidence of the person or persons involved." 

The camera was subsequently turned over to law enforcement, with authorities piecing together a partial image of the suspect using surveillance video from the event. 

HAUNTING PHOTOS REVEAL UNIVERSITY OF IDAHO STUDENTS' HOME FROZEN IN TIME AFTER SLAYINGS

Lincoln County Golf Course in State Center, Iowa

Police were dispatched to the Lincoln Valley Golf Course after several individuals reported finding a hidden camera inside a porta-potty while attending a middle and high school track meet in State Center, Iowa, on Sept. 23, 2025.  (Google Maps)

On Oct. 6, authorities in Marshall County were notified by the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) that they were investigating a separate incident that they believe was committed by the same suspect two days earlier during the Harvest and Handmade Fair at Water Works Park, according to WHO13. 

The device was allegedly placed inside the toilet bowl and positioned to capture the faces of individuals entering and using the porta-potty, Sgt. Paul Parizek, public information officer for DMPD, told WHO13. 

OREGON CONDO RESIDENTS MAKE UNSETTLING DISCOVERY AFTER HEARING ‘STRANGE NOISES’ IN CRAWL SPACE

Portable bathrooms

Police say Tyler Pavlick planted hidden cameras inside porta-potties to film individuals – including minors – at two separate events in Iowa.  (iStock)

On Oct. 15, Pavlick was arrested without incident at his Des Moines apartment complex and remains in custody at the Polk County Jail, according to authorities. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in the Des Moines case, WHO13 reported. 

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Des Moines Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
