Porta-potty peep scheme busted as man faces nearly 100 charges for filming students: police

An Iowa man is facing nearly 100 charges after police say he hid cameras inside porta-potties during two separate local community events in an effort to film dozens of people – including minors – using the restroom.

Tyler Pavlick, 32, was arrested on Oct. 15 and charged with 36 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and 52 counts of invasion of privacy in Marshall County, as well as seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy in Polk County, according to FOX10.

Last month, authorities responded to a call regarding reports of a hidden camera stowed inside a portable toilet at a cross-country meet, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office. The event included both middle and high school-aged students, and was being held at a golf course when participants noticed the device.

"School officials were notified immediately," the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release. "Interviews of potential witnesses were conducted along with securing potential surveillance video that may have captured evidence of the person or persons involved."

The camera was subsequently turned over to law enforcement, with authorities piecing together a partial image of the suspect using surveillance video from the event.

On Oct. 6, authorities in Marshall County were notified by the Des Moines Police Department (DMPD) that they were investigating a separate incident that they believe was committed by the same suspect two days earlier during the Harvest and Handmade Fair at Water Works Park, according to WHO13.

The device was allegedly placed inside the toilet bowl and positioned to capture the faces of individuals entering and using the porta-potty, Sgt. Paul Parizek, public information officer for DMPD, told WHO13.

On Oct. 15, Pavlick was arrested without incident at his Des Moines apartment complex and remains in custody at the Polk County Jail, according to authorities. He is being held on a $100,000 cash bond in the Des Moines case, WHO13 reported.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office and Des Moines Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.