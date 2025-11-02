Violent brawl erupts in Domino’s as suspects hurl chair, strike officer's head

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chaotic late-night brawl broke out inside a Domino’s Pizza in Glassboro, New Jersey, over the weekend, ending with two men allegedly assaulting a police officer, according to authorities.

Glassboro police said officers were called to the restaurant shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a large fight. As officers attempted to make arrests, two suspects allegedly picked up a chair and hurled it at one of the officers, striking him in the back of the head. Police said the men appeared "extremely hysterical" as they ran from the scene.

Surveillance footage from inside the Domino’s shows pandemonium — customers wearing Halloween accessories, people standing on tables and chairs and others recording on their phones as tensions escalated. At one point, two men were seen grabbing a red chair and hurling it out of frame as bystanders filmed the chaos before scattering.

CINCINNATI VIRAL BEATING BODYCAM RELEASED AS SUSPECTS FACE NEW CHARGES IN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT

"At approximately 2:44 a.m., this morning Officers responded to Domino’s Pizza for a large fight that erupted inside the store," Glassboro Police Department said.

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

"While officers were making multiple arrests two males, seen in this attached video (black male wearing gray jacket and black male wearing light blue sweatshirt) picked up a chair and threw it at our officers, striking one of them in the back of the head. Not only was this intentional, they found it extremely hysterical while they ran from the scene. We need your help in identifying them."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have released still images of the suspects and are urging anyone with information about their identities to contact the Glassboro police by texting "GLASSPD" to their anonymous tip line 847411, calling 856-881-1500 or emailing Detective Aitken at saitken@glassboropd.org.