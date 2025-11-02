Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

New Jersey

Violent brawl erupts in Domino’s as suspects hurl chair, strike officer's head

The 2 suspects appeared 'extremely hysterical' as they fled the chaotic scene, Glassboro police say

By Bonny Chu Fox News
close
Chaotic overnight fight at Domino’s ends with officer struck by flying chair Video

Chaotic overnight fight at Domino’s ends with officer struck by flying chair

The Glassboro Police Department says a suspect flung a chair and struck an officer in the head during a late‑night brawl at a Domino’s Pizza in New Jersey on Nov. 1, 2025. (Glassboro Police Department)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A chaotic late-night brawl broke out inside a Domino’s Pizza in Glassboro, New Jersey, over the weekend, ending with two men allegedly assaulting a police officer, according to authorities.

Glassboro police said officers were called to the restaurant shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a large fight. As officers attempted to make arrests, two suspects allegedly picked up a chair and hurled it at one of the officers, striking him in the back of the head. Police said the men appeared "extremely hysterical" as they ran from the scene.

Surveillance footage from inside the Domino’s shows pandemonium — customers wearing Halloween accessories, people standing on tables and chairs and others recording on their phones as tensions escalated. At one point, two men were seen grabbing a red chair and hurling it out of frame as bystanders filmed the chaos before scattering.

CINCINNATI VIRAL BEATING BODYCAM RELEASED AS SUSPECTS FACE NEW CHARGES IN GRAND JURY INDICTMENT

gif of rowdy crowd causing a fight inside a domino's pizza

A large fight erupted inside a Domino's Pizza after midnight in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Glassboro Police Department)

"At approximately 2:44 a.m., this morning Officers responded to Domino’s Pizza for a large fight that erupted inside the store," Glassboro Police Department said. 

CINCINNATI BRAWL TIMELINE: BRUTAL ASSAULT SPIRALS INTO NATIONAL FIRESTORM

surveillance photo of two male suspects, one in blue sweater, another in grey sweater

Authorities release photos of two supsects who hurled a chair and allegedly struck a responding officer during a late-night brawl at a Domino's Pizza in New Jersey on Nov. 1, 2025.  (Glassboro Police Department)

"While officers were making multiple arrests two males, seen in this attached video (black male wearing gray jacket and black male wearing light blue sweatshirt) picked up a chair and threw it at our officers, striking one of them in the back of the head. Not only was this intentional, they found it extremely hysterical while they ran from the scene. We need your help in identifying them."

surveillance footage of two young male adults in a crowd picking up red chair

Two men pick up a chair before hurling it toward a police officer in Glassboro, New Jersey, on Nov. 1, 2025. (Glassboro Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have released still images of the suspects and are urging anyone with information about their identities to contact the Glassboro police by texting "GLASSPD" to their anonymous tip line 847411, calling 856-881-1500 or emailing Detective Aitken at saitken@glassboropd.org.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
Close modal

Continue