Video shows teens’ adventure turn frightening near popular tourist destination

Helicopter crew hoists stranded teenagers and firefighter to safety just yards from dangerous coastline

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
Published
Dramatic footage shows moment teens are rescued from Oregon cliff by US Coast Guard

Two teenagers and a firefighter were saved from a rocky cliffside in a dramatic helicopter rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard near Roads End Point in Oregon on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (Credit: U.S. Coast Guard)

Two teenagers are lucky to be alive following a harrowing helicopter rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard after straying from a popular Oregon tourist destination over the weekend. 

The daring rescue unfolded Saturday near Roads End Point recreation site, where the two teens and a member of the Lincoln County Fire Department became trapped on a cliffside on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard. 

Coast Guard helicopter rescue

The two teenagers were stranded near Roads End Point recreation site in Oregon on July 5, 2025. (U.S. Coast Guard )

Coast Guard rescue

The two teens and one firefighter were transported to Siletz Bay State Airfield following the daring rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard )

Officials with the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the two stranded teens trapped alongside a firefighter who was initially sent to rescue the pair. 

Dramatic footage shows an MH-60 helicopter crew locating the three distressed individuals on the rocky cliff before hoisting them to safety just yards away from the dangerous coastline. 

Coast Guard Oregon rescue

The three individuals were plucked from the cliffside by U.S. Coast Guard helicopter crews. (U.S. Coast Guard )

They were then transported to Siletz Bay State Airfield. 

Roads End Point is a popular coastal destination where visitors can enjoy tidepools, hidden coves and islands formed by "fragments of lava," according to Oregon State Parks.

Coast Guard saves trapped teens

The two teenagers and a local firefighter were hoisted to safety in a dramatic helicopter rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard )

"Our air crews frequently train with our agency partner agencies to conduct rescues in a variety of conditions and terrain in the Pacific Northwest," CDR Amanda Denning, executive officer of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, said in a statement. "We are extremely happy that we were able to rescue the three individuals and transport them to safety."

