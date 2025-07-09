Video shows teens’ adventure turn frightening near popular tourist destination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two teenagers are lucky to be alive following a harrowing helicopter rescue by the U.S. Coast Guard after straying from a popular Oregon tourist destination over the weekend.

The daring rescue unfolded Saturday near Roads End Point recreation site, where the two teens and a member of the Lincoln County Fire Department became trapped on a cliffside on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard.

Officials with the Coast Guard Sector Columbia River were dispatched to the scene after receiving reports of the two stranded teens trapped alongside a firefighter who was initially sent to rescue the pair.

Dramatic footage shows an MH-60 helicopter crew locating the three distressed individuals on the rocky cliff before hoisting them to safety just yards away from the dangerous coastline.

They were then transported to Siletz Bay State Airfield.

Roads End Point is a popular coastal destination where visitors can enjoy tidepools, hidden coves and islands formed by "fragments of lava," according to Oregon State Parks.

"Our air crews frequently train with our agency partner agencies to conduct rescues in a variety of conditions and terrain in the Pacific Northwest," CDR Amanda Denning, executive officer of Coast Guard Air Station Astoria, said in a statement. "We are extremely happy that we were able to rescue the three individuals and transport them to safety."

