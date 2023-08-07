Video shows plane that crashed at New Hampshire beach being pulled out of waves

A video captured the moment a small plane was pulled out of the water at a beach in New Hampshire after it crash-landed there during a busy summer weekend.

The footage showed large crowds watching first responders pull a cable attached to the small aircraft at Hampton Beach on July 29.

As the single-engine plane made its way onto land, a round of applause broke out.

Other video that emerged last week showed water splashing into the air as the plane plunged into the waves.

"On arrival, Engine 4 reported a single aircraft in the water, approximately 30 yards offshore," Hampton Fire Rescue said in a statement at the time, adding that the sole occupant of the plane was assisted by state lifeguards and evaluated by an arriving ambulance.

"Notifications were made to United States Coast Guard, the FAA, NH DOT Bureau of Aeronautics, NH State Police and NH Department of Environmental Services," they also said. "Other agencies on scene assisting were Hampton Police and NH State Police Marine Patrol."

Images later released by Hampton Fire Rescue showed personnel pushing the plane along the sand after it was removed from the water.

"Deputy Fire Chief William Paine responded to the scene and remained on scene until the FAA Investigator responded and cleared the scene," Hampton Fire Rescue said. "FAA Investigator turned the plane back over to the property owner."

Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno told WMUR that the plane was carrying a banner and that the pilot did not suffer any injuries.

The station reported that the plane had taken off from nearby Hampton Airfield and made a few laps along Hampton Beach and Salisbury Beach before flight tracking ended around noon local time.

Hampton Fire Rescue said it started receiving "multiple emergency phone calls" reporting a crash a few minutes later.

The Federal Aviation Administration also said last week that it is investigating a crash involving a small banner-towing plane that went down into the waters off Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, just days after the Hampton Beach incident.

In the Myrtle Beach crash, the FAA said a single-engine Piper PA-18 crashed Monday around 11:30 a.m. local time.