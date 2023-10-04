Video shows moments Georgia police sergeant rescues crying fawn stuck in fence

A Georgia police sergeant in Cobb County pounced into action to rescue a young deer after its head got stuck in a fence, and once free, the fawn scurried away quickly.

Cobb County Police Department Sgt. Brian Scurr was on his way home Sept. 28, when he heard an animal crying in distress on Old Friendship Church Road, the department said in a Facebook post.

When he got out of the vehicle to investigate. Scurr located a small deer that got its head stuck in a wire fence.

Scurr went back to his vehicle and retrieved bolt cutters before returning to the deer.

Once back, Scurr began carefully cutting away the metal fencing while the fawn continued to cry aloud for help.

"You gotta stop moving buddy," Scurr is heard saying on the body camera footage that was captured of the moment. "You’ve gotta stop moving for a minute."

After a few snips, the deer was able to get loose and quickly scurried away.

The sergeant’s colleagues were quick to offer praise to him for his actions that day.

"Even though the deer didn’t pause to say thank you, we’re sure it’s appreciative," the department posted on Facebook. "Thanks Sgt. Scurr. Job well done."