Parrot who picked the lock on its cage is found 30 miles away from home in ‘miracle’ moment

A pet parrot was reported missing — and then, in a shocking rescue, was found over 30 miles away from home.

Pet owner Lorrett McCutcheon was stunned to see that her parrot Albert had managed to unlock his cage and escape from their home.

McCutcheon, 53, is from Cumbernauld, Scotland.

She said Albert was playing with his toys in his cage when he must have flicked open the latch.

‘LUCKY’ BIRD: PENNSYLVANIA COCKATIEL, LOST FOR 3 YEARS, FOUND PERCHED AT A CHURCH

The parrot owner told SWNS, a British news service, that her husband was the one who realized Albert was gone.

"I went upstairs, and I heard my husband screaming, ‘The parrot’s out!'" she said.

McCutcheon said her husband turned to Facebook to see if anyone nearby had spotted their green-colored bird.

"I basically collapsed to my knees."

"I saw people walking around and shouting his name into the trees trying to find him," she said.

In the meantime, McCutcheon told SWNS that she was knocking on doors — crying the whole time — asking if anyone had seen her beloved parrot.

RARE ALBINO CROW FOUND IN CONNECTICUT UNABLE TO FLY: ‘A SPECIAL BIRD’

After four days of searching, the animal lover said she'd lost hope when someone said they'd spotted a bird over 30 miles away from her home.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Someone had been walking their dog near a farm and spotted Albert on top of a vehicle," she recalled.

After managing to capture the parrot, the person brought the bird to the vet — where McCutcheon was able to confirm it was her Albert.

"I basically collapsed to my knees," she remembered.

"Seeing Albert arrive back home safe has given hope to so many people."

McCutcheon said she’s grateful to the community for looking out for Albert.

She also said it was a miracle he was found 32 miles from home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Seeing Albert arrive back home safe has given hope to so many people," she said.

"Someone told me that this was proof that miracles do happen," she also said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.