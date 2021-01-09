Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update

Video shows Capitol Police officer being crushed during crowd rampage, howling in pain

Another Capitol Police officer died of injuries suffered in the riot

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Capitol rioting: FBI asking public for help identifying perpetratorsVideo

Fox News correspondent David Spunt joins 'Special Report' with more from the Justice Department.

Disturbing video from Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol shows what appears to be a Capitol Police officer being crushed between a riot shield and a metal door as a mob of rioters force their way   into the building.

The young officer, who is bloodied at the mouth, screams in pain and cries for help.

The unidentified officer's medical condition following the incident was not immediately known. 

The rioters, armed with pipes and pepper spray, shoved and kicked officers – even using their own shields against the Capitol force -- to push their way through the front entrance.

CAPITOL POLICE OFFICER BRIAN SICKNICK'S FAMILY SAYS HIS DEATH SHOULD NOT BE POLITICAL 

Capitol Police officers in riot gear push back as demonstrators try to break a door of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Associated Press)

CAPITOL RIOTS: RELIGIOUS LEADERS CONDEMN VIOLENCE, URGE PEACE EVEN IN POLITICAL DISAGREEMENT 

In the chaotic video, rioters shout "Heave ho!" as they use a riot shield to break through the door. One of the protesters appears to spray a chemical irritant toward the officers and another person can be heard shouting "Grab their g----mn shield!"

Another Capitol Police officer, Brian Sicknick, died in a hospital Thursday of injuries suffered during the riot and a female rioter from California was fatally shot. Three other people died of medical emergencies before or during the riot, police have said.

Only a few dozen officers were stationed at the building’s entrance when the group marched down the National Mall intent on storming the Capitol the same day lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College results. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

