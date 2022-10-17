Expand / Collapse search
WILD NATURE
Published

Video captures breaching humpback whale nearly land on fishing boat off Jersey shore

Extremely close whale encounter caught on camera at the Jersey Shore on Oct. 12

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Whale makes a surprise breach next to fishing boat

Whale makes a surprise breach next to fishing boat

A whale surprises two fishermen on their boat when it breaches the water going after the same fish and hits the side of the boat. Both men and their boat were safe.

A father-son fishing trip turned into a whale of a good time at the Jersey shore when they captured a humpback whale breaching in front of their eyes.

Zach Piller and his dad Doug were visiting the water of Monmouth County from Bensalem, Pennsylvania on Oct. 12. 

The pair was casting a fishing line from a boat when suddenly hundreds of fish started jumping from the water, FOX 29 reports. 

"Moments later, the surface of the water broke, and a huge humpback whale breached in front of their eyes. The massive whale crashed back into the water, knocking against their boat," the report reads.

Breaching whale gives New Jersey fishermen a shocking experience Video

Video captures humpback whale surprise father and son on fishing trip off Jersey shore. 

Video captures humpback whale surprise father and son on fishing trip off Jersey shore.  (Zach Piller via Storyful)

"Oh (expletive)! I got that on video!" the man behind the camera can be heard saying.

The pair spotted sharks and dolphins earlier in the day, FOX 5 reports. For some reason the day of the encounter with the sea creature the two had a "strange feeling about whales," Zach told Storyful.

A whale crashes into a Massachusetts fishing boat earlier this year. No injuries were reported. 

A whale crashes into a Massachusetts fishing boat earlier this year. No injuries were reported.  (Leo Enggasser / Amazing Animals+ / TMX)

The younger Piller had originally pulled out his phone to capture video of his dad’s catch.

Zach said his father managed not to lose his fish, and "wasn’t fazed at all."

A humpback whale breaches the waters of Massachusetts' Boston Harbor on Monday, August 1, 2022.

A humpback whale breaches the waters of Massachusetts' Boston Harbor on Monday, August 1, 2022. (Credit: Paul Brogna/Joe Fabiano)

Eric Otjen, vice president of zoological operations at SeaWorld San Diego told NBC News apparent humpback whales feeding on small fish near shore is nothing unusual, but breaching near a boat is.