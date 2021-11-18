Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Identity of mysterious 'jump kick man' revealed

The man known as "jump kick man" during the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse is 39-year-old Maurice Freeland of Wisconsin, defense attorneys revealed to Fox News Thursday.

A video played at trial appears to show Freeland running at Rittenhouse and kicking him shortly after the teenager shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum.

Rittenhouse testified at trial that he fired at Freeland in self-defense but missed.

"I thought if I were to be knocked out, he would have stomped my face in if I didn't fire," Rittenhouse told the jury.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that the men who confronted Rittenhouse were trying to stop an "active shooter."

Freeland approached the prosecution to testify in exchange for immunity for other charges, including a DUI, but they rejected the offer, according to a source familiar with the discussions.

Wisconsin arrest records show that Freeland has a lengthy criminal history, including charges for battery, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana and other offenses this year.

Freeland could not be reached for comment on Thursday.

Rittenhouse is facing one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon for firing the shots at Freeland. The crime carries a maximum sentence of 12 1/2 years in prison, plus up to five more years with the weapons modifier.

Jurors have been deliberating Rittenhouse's fate on that charge and four others – first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, and another count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Before Rittenhouse fired the two shots at Freeland, a drone video appeared to show 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum chasing after Rittenhouse before the teenager turned around and fired four shots at him, fatally striking Rosenbaum.

A crowd then began to follow Rittenhouse up a nearby street.

As Freeland appeared to kick Rittenhouse, 26-year-old Anthony Huber swung his skateboard at the teenager. Rittenhouse then shot Huber once fatally in the chest.

Seconds after that, Rittenhouse shot 28-year-old Gaige Grosskreutz in the bicep. Grosskreutz testified at trial that he pointed his handgun at Rittenhouse before being shot, but said it was unintentional.

Rittenhouse's attorneys argued during the trial that their client acted in self-defense, while the prosecution said that the men were trying to stop an "active shooter" and were provoked by Rittenhouse.