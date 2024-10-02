Vance and Walz give voters drastically different vision for America during VP debate and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

DEBATE HIGHLIGHTS: Missed the debate? Check out the top moments and more here.

TOP 3

1. Helene death toll surpasses grim milestone as search for survivors continues.

2. Republicans weighed in after Vance and Walz went head-to-head.

3. Democrats took to social media to react to the vice presidential debate.

MAJOR HEADLINES

PLAYING FOR ‘VEEP’S – Vance and Walz give voters drastically different vision for America during VP debate. Continue reading …

AS A MATTER OF FACT – Voters react in real-time when the debate moderators cut Vance's mic off. Continue reading …

‘BASIC HUMAN RIGHT’ – Americans respond when Walz starts talking about abortion during the debate. Continue reading …

ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM – Vance's debate answer on the immigration crisis polarizes voters. Continue reading …

HITTING WALLETS – When grocery prices are set to soar and shelves to empty as workers strike. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

'MASSIVE TAX PENALTY' – Walz blasted for debate defense of a key Obamacare provision hated by conservatives. Continue reading …

BORDER BATTLE – Vance, Walz spar on immigration during VP debate: Been to the border 'more than our border czar'. Continue reading …

WALKING IT BACK – Walz forced to correct the record of whether he was in China for the Tiananmen Square protests. Continue reading …

'WHAC-A-MOLE' – VP candidates spar over an array of economic issues. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'SLIP OF THE TONGUE' – Walz stuns internet with VP debate gaffe: ‘I’ve become friends with school shooters.' Continue reading …

'OPENLY PRO-TERRORIST' – BBC News spurs outrage after commentator defends Hezbollah, Iran. Continue reading …

THE WHOLE STORY – IRS data shows Walz's claim over Trump tax cuts is untrue. Continue reading …

WHO'S MORE ACCESSIBLE? – Trump-Vance ticket has done a combined 61 interviews since last month compared to 21 for Harris-Walz. Continue reading …

OPINION

LIZ PEEK – Dems tried to lower expectations for the VP debate — now we know why. Continue reading …

DOUG SCHOEN – Vance vs. Walz debate leaves Americans with this big takeaway. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

RISK REDUCTION – To reduce cancer risk, researchers recommend adopting these 4 healthy habits. Continue reading …

FLIGHT FRUSTRATION – Airline passenger goes viral for recording neighbor's midflight photo attempts. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on celebrity birthdays, pumpkin spice and unique cars. Take the quiz here …

CRACKING DOWN – Law banning homeless people from sleeping in public outdoor spaces takes effect. Continue reading …

HELPING HANDS – In great 'hour of need' after Hurricane Helene, Americans rush to help others. See video …

WATCH

JD VANCE – It's really rich for Democrats to call Trump a threat to democracy. See video …

GOV. TIM WALZ – In Minnesota, we made sure we put women in charge of their healthcare. See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.