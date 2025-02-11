US special envoy says another American hostage coming home Wednesday

As one American hostage makes his return to the U.S. on Tuesday night, another is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Special Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday that, "We have another American coming in [Wednesday]."

AMERICAN MARC FOGEL RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN CUSTODY

Boehler appeared on CNN with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though neither guest would say who the hostage was or where they were located.

The news came as an American teacher who was detained by Russia , Marc Fogel, was making his return to the U.S., and was set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House late Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.