US special envoy says another American hostage coming home Wednesday

Details about who the hostage being released on Wednesday is or where they were detained pending

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
The release of Marc Fogel is a 'great leadership moment,' says Sen. Dave McCormick Video

The release of Marc Fogel is a 'great leadership moment,' says Sen. Dave McCormick

Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pa., discusses the release of American teacher Marc Fogel from Russian custody on 'Special Report.' 

As one American hostage makes his return to the U.S. on Tuesday night, another is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Special Envoy for Hostages Adam Boehler said during an interview with CNN on Tuesday that, "We have another American coming in [Wednesday]."

AMERICAN MARC FOGEL RELEASED FROM RUSSIAN CUSTODY

Malphine Fogel, mother of Marc Fogel, opens up about the release of her son from Russian custody and thanks President Donald Trump for 'keeping his promise' on 'America Reports.'

Marc Fogel was releaed from Russian custody on Tuesday. (Fox News)

Boehler appeared on CNN with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, though neither guest would say who the hostage was or where they were located.

The news came as an American teacher who was detained by Russia, Marc Fogel, was making his return to the U.S., and was set to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House late Tuesday night.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.