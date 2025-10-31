Expand / Collapse search
US Marines

US Marine arrested, accused of traveling 'to meet, kidnap and sexually assault' 12-year-old girl: FBI

William Richard Roy, 24, is stationed at Camp Lejeune, FBI says

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 31

An active-duty U.S. Marine was arrested this week after he allegedly traveled from North Carolina to Indiana "to meet, kidnap and sexually assault" a 12-year-old girl, the FBI said.

William Richard Roy, a 24-year-old from Camp Lejeune, was taken into custody by the FBI in Durham, N.C., on Oct. 26, according to the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office.

The bureau said its investigation began on Oct. 25 when the FBI Indianapolis Field Office’s Merrillville Resident Agency received information from the Hammond Police Department regarding a missing 12-year-old girl believed to be traveling with Roy. The child’s grandmother had reported her missing earlier that day. 

"Through the coordinated efforts of the FBI, Hammond Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service, it was determined Roy allegedly flew to Chicago on October 24, 2025. The following day, he took an Uber to Hammond, where he met the child at a park," the FBI statement added. "The two then traveled by Uber back to Chicago, stayed overnight at a hotel, and later boarded a Greyhound bus bound for Durham, North Carolina."

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER HIT WITH CHILD SEX CHARGES, CALLS GROW FOR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION

Camp Lejeune gate and suspect William Richard Roy

The main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base is seen outside Jacksonville, N.C. William Richard Roy was arrested this week, the FBI said. (Allen G. Breed/AP; Durham County Sheriff's Office)

"When the bus arrived in Durham on October 26, agents from the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro and Raleigh Resident Agencies took Roy into custody and safely recovered the child," the FBI also said.

An FBI Indianapolis spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday that Roy claimed he met the child on TikTok.

NEW DETAILS REVEALED AFTER MARINE CORPS LIVE-FIRE ROUND HITS PATROL CAR NEAR CAMP PENDLETON

American flag on display at Camp Lejeune

An American flag is pictured at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina. (Fred Marie/Art In All Of Us/Corbis via Getty Images)

Roy is now facing federal charges of enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual activity, transportation of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity, interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

U.S. Marines patch on uniform

William Richard Roy is an active-duty U.S. Marine, according to the FBI. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The Marines did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.
