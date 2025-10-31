US Marine arrested, accused of traveling 'to meet, kidnap and sexually assault' 12-year-old girl: FBI

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An active-duty U.S. Marine was arrested this week after he allegedly traveled from North Carolina to Indiana "to meet, kidnap and sexually assault" a 12-year-old girl, the FBI said.

William Richard Roy, a 24-year-old from Camp Lejeune, was taken into custody by the FBI in Durham, N.C., on Oct. 26, according to the FBI’s Indianapolis Field Office.

The bureau said its investigation began on Oct. 25 when the FBI Indianapolis Field Office’s Merrillville Resident Agency received information from the Hammond Police Department regarding a missing 12-year-old girl believed to be traveling with Roy. The child’s grandmother had reported her missing earlier that day.

"Through the coordinated efforts of the FBI, Hammond Police Department, and U.S. Marshals Service, it was determined Roy allegedly flew to Chicago on October 24, 2025. The following day, he took an Uber to Hammond, where he met the child at a park," the FBI statement added. "The two then traveled by Uber back to Chicago, stayed overnight at a hotel, and later boarded a Greyhound bus bound for Durham, North Carolina."

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER HIT WITH CHILD SEX CHARGES, CALLS GROW FOR IMMEDIATE RESIGNATION

"When the bus arrived in Durham on October 26, agents from the FBI Charlotte Field Office’s Greensboro and Raleigh Resident Agencies took Roy into custody and safely recovered the child," the FBI also said.

An FBI Indianapolis spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Friday that Roy claimed he met the child on TikTok.

NEW DETAILS REVEALED AFTER MARINE CORPS LIVE-FIRE ROUND HITS PATROL CAR NEAR CAMP PENDLETON

Roy is now facing federal charges of enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual activity, transportation of a minor to engage in illicit sexual activity, interstate travel with intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Marines did not immediately respond Friday to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.