Democratic lawmaker hit with child sex charges, calls grow for immediate resignation

A Democratic lawmaker in North Carolina is behind bars this week after being charged with felonies tied to alleged sexual conduct with a minor.

State Rep. Cecil Brockman, who represents Guilford County, is facing two counts of statutory rape of a child between the ages of 13 and 15 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court records obtained by Fox News Digital.

The 41-year-old legislator is being held without bond at the High Point Detention Center and is expected to make a court appearance on Thursday. Jail records on Wednesday confirmed he remains in custody at the Guilford County facility.

The magistrate’s order says Brockman is accused of engaging in sex acts with a 15-year-old in August and is twice alleged to have committed and attempted to commit "a lewd and lascivious act" upon the juvenile, the Associated Press reported.

According to WRAL, court documents indicate that Brockman attempted to contact the alleged victim while they were hospitalized and sought to "use his status to gain information on the whereabouts of the victim."

Brockman, who was first elected to the state House in 2014 and has served since 2015, represents portions of the High Point and Guilford County area. He has served on committees related to education and appropriations.

Reaction from state leaders was swift.

Rep. Bryan Cohn, D-Durham, called the charges "deeply disturbing."

"These allegations are unconscionable and incompatible with public service. He should resign immediately. No one is above the law," Cohn wrote in a post on X.

The North Carolina Democratic Party also released a statement to Fox News Digital, joining calls for Brockman’s resignation.

"The North Carolina Democratic Party calls on Representative Brockman to immediately resign. The profound seriousness of these criminal charges makes it impossible for him to effectively represent his community," the statement read.

House Minority Leader Robert Reives, D-Chatham, told WRAL, "This is a developing situation and it is important to let the legal process unfold." He added that the allegations "if true, would disqualify him from public office."

Republican leadership echoed those calls. House Majority Leader Brenden Jones, R-Columbus, condemned the alleged conduct.

"This behavior is appalling and has no place in the General Assembly. I am calling on Brockman’s resignation immediately," Jones wrote in a post on X.

As of Wednesday evening, no public statement had been issued by Brockman or his legal representation. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday in Guilford County District Court.

