US civilian interpreter killed in Syria identified as devoted father of four

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The civilian interpreter who was killed in Palmyra, Syria, over the weekend has been identified as Ayad Mansoor Sakat.

Sakat, 54, was born in Bakhdida, Iraq, and worked as an interpreter for the U.S. Army during the Iraq invasion from 2003 to 2007.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday attended a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware for Sakat and two Iowa National Guard soldiers killed in the attack in Syria.

The Department of the Army identified the soldiers as Sgt. Edgar Brian Torres-Tovar, 25, of Des Moines, Iowa, and Sgt. William Nathaniel Howard, 29, of Marshalltown, Iowa, who were killed while supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

WAR SEC. HEGSETH ISSUES STATEMENT AFTER TWO U.S. SOLDIERS KILLED IN SYRIA ARE IDENTIFIED

Torres-Tovar and Howard were assigned to 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division of the Iowa National Guard.

The Army said the incident remains under investigation.

TRUMP ADDRESSES TRIO OF ATTACKS IN SYRIA, BROWN UNIVERSITY, AND AUSTRALIA AT WHITE HOUSE CHRISTMAS EVENT

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said Saturday that two Army soldiers and one civilian U.S. interpreter were killed, and three were wounded when an attacker opened fire.

IOWA NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS IDENTIFIED AS VICTIMS IN DEADLY SYRIA ISIS ATTACK

The service members had been conducting a key leader engagement with local partners in support of ongoing counter-ISIS operations.

A Pentagon official told Fox News Digital the attack occurred in an area outside the control of interim Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and that initial assessments indicate it was likely carried out by ISIS.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sakat is survived by his wife, Manahel Daau, and their children: Zeena, Leena, Dina, and Farah.