South America

US accuses Venezuelan regime of narco-terrorism over alliances with Tren de Aragua, Sinaloa Cartel

Venezuela-based criminal group reportedly provides support to Tren de Aragua and Sinaloa Cartel

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
The U.S. government has named the Cartel de los Soles, a Venezuela-based criminal group led by President Nicolás Maduro, a global terrorist organization.

Cartel de los Soles, or Cartel of the Suns, is being sanctioned by the U.S. for providing support to foreign terrorist organizations, including the violent Tren de Aragua and Sinaloa Cartel, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

"Today’s action further exposes the illegitimate Maduro regime’s facilitation of narco-terrorism through terrorist groups like Cartel de los Soles," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. 

RUBIO RIPS VENEZUELA'S MADURO AS 'NARCO-TERRORIST' LEADER THREATENING US ONE YEAR AFTER DISPUTED ELECTION

Maduro military parade

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro parades in a military vehicle during celebrations for Independence Day in Caracas July 5, 2025.  (Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images)

"The Treasury Department will continue to execute on President Donald Trump’s pledge to put America First by cracking down on violent organizations, including Tren de Aragua, the Sinaloa Cartel and their facilitators, like Cartel de los Soles."

US GOVERNMENT TAKING ‘DRAMATICALLY DIFFERENT APPROACH’ USING TERRORISM CHARGES AGAINST DRUG CARTELS: FBI ALUM

armed crew of nine suspected Tren de Aragua gang members at a Colorado apartment complex

An armed crew of nine suspected Tren de Aragua gang members was caught on camera wreaking havoc at a Colorado apartment complex June 9. (Aurora Police)

Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang, is involved in a range of criminal activities, including human smuggling and the illicit drug trade. The Sinaloa Cartel, a violent and powerful Mexican cartel, is responsible for trafficking drugs like fentanyl into the U.S., according to the Treasury Department.

SINALOA CARTEL LEADERS CHARGED WITH NARCO-TERRORISM AFTER AUTHORITIES SEIZE 1.65 TONS OF FENTANYL

In an X post, the Drug Enforcement Administration wrote that it is seeking information leading to the arrests and convictions of Maduro, Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace Diosdado Cabello Rondón and Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino López.

Mexican authorities detain members of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel during an operation in Culiacan

A member of the Mexican Army stands guard in the area where two members of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel were detained during an operation by Mexican federal authorities in Culiacan, Mexico, Feb. 19, 2025.  (Reuters/Jesus Bustamante)

In January, the U.S. increased an reward to $25 million for information leading to Maduro's arrest and/or conviction. The U.S. has not recognized Maduro as the Venezuelan president since 2019.  

In May, the U.S. advised citizens to avoid traveling to Venezuela and its borders. According to the U.S. Department of State, citizens were warned not to travel to Venezuela due to severe risks, including wrongful detention, torture in detention, terrorism, kidnapping, arbitrary enforcement of local laws, crime, civil unrest and poor health infrastructure.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.