Med school's 'destructive' woke agenda exposed, Trump special counsel's endgame and more top headlines

WOKE MEDICINE - Report exposes ‘destructive’ agenda being pushed on university's medical students. Continue reading …

ARMY INJUSTICE - Soldier cleared after recruiting scandal says battle for accountability continues. Continue reading …

‘DON’T BE FOOLED' - Trump special counsel appointment has this endgame, Liz Peek writes. Continue reading …

BATTLE FOR BILLIONS – FTX bankruptcy pits US against the Bahamas. Continue reading …

IN THE NAME OF ‘TOLERANCE’ – Hollywood elites want Candace Cameron Bure, Elon Musk and others silenced. Continue reading …



POLITICS

PUTIN'S PRICE HIKE? - Biden admin blames Russia for rising price of Thanksgiving dinner. Continue reading …

STOKING THE FIRE - Uproar sparked after eco regulations force massive coal plant to shut down. Continue reading …

CERTIFICATION CHAOS - Arizona county board members refuse to certify election results. Continue reading …

DON’T HAVE THE VOTES - Mayorkas impeachment push likely to stall in narrowly divided House, Democrat Senate. Continue reading …

MEDIA

PROGRESSIVE KINGDOM – Disney’s CEO shake-up puts spotlight on recent ‘woke’ moments. Continue reading …

ABOUT FACE - CBS News verifies Hunter Biden’s scandalous laptop two years after dismissing it. Continue reading …

UNEASY TRANSITION - CNN's pending layoffs, holes in primetime causing consternation under new CEO. Continue reading …

‘THE CNN+ OF BOYCOTTS’ - CBS News roasted over short-lived exit from Twitter. Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Students may not feel safe enough to come back until the University of Idaho killer is found. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Children are being destroyed by this. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Do we still have equal justice under the law? Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The goal with digital health certificates is 'ultimate control.' Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT – Police break silence on dog found skinned not far from where college students murdered. Continue reading …

KEY ALLY - Cuban state visit to Russia demonstrates importance of Havana for Putin's anti-American agenda. Continue reading …

ROYAL LIAISON? - 'The Crown' reignites Prince Philip infidelity rumors. Continue reading …

KEY TO A FLAVORFUL BIRD - Thanksgiving master chef offers amazing secrets for the tastiest, tenderest turkey ever. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Late last week, The Washington Post reported that the FBI's unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago revealed nothing nefarious. Instead of ending the investigation, Biden's DOJ… appointed an aggressive left wing special prosecutor to dig more into all of this and keep the probe into all things Trump open in perpetuity."

- SEAN HANNITY

