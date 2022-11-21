JESSE WATTERS: Students may not feel safe enough to come back until the University of Idaho killer is found

Fox News host Jesse Watters weighs in on the killing of four students at the University of Idaho and police's search to find answers on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: The killer who viciously murdered four college students in Idaho is still on the loose. Here's what we know so far. The killer attacked sometime between 3 and 4 in the morning. They stabbed the students to death with a Rambo style knife while they slept in their beds. However, some of the victims had defensive wounds. There was no sign of sexual assault and no signs of forced entry into the home. Nothing was stolen.

IDAHO POLICE'S EXPANSION OF CRIME SCENE COULD POSSIBLY MEAN ATTEMPT TO UNCOVER NEW EVIDENCE, OFFICIAL SAYS

Police say it was a targeted attack, and while the four students were slaughtered, two other roommates were in the house and weren't harmed. Police have ruled them out as suspects. They slept through the attacks and one of their phones was used to call police 8 hours later. Police have not said who made the call. The families of the victims say the killer was sloppy and left a mess of evidence. But investigators haven't revealed if they found DNA that could belong to the killer.

Police have no suspects and no murder weapon. They ruled out a man who was caught on surveillance footage standing near them outside a food truck that same night and the person who gave them a ride home that night also isn't a suspect. One of the victims, Kaylee, called her ex-boyfriend Jack seven times minutes before the murders. Police say they believe the ex has no connection to the killings and the victim's parents say there's not a chance he did it.