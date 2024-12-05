UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect arrived in New York last month on Greyhound bus from Atlanta: sources

The man suspected of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Manhattan on Wednesday morning arrived in New York City last month via a Greyhound bus from Atlanta, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

The shooter boarded a bus in Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving, sources within the New York Police Department said.

Brian Thompson was gunned down by the suspect before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan.

"We are fully cooperating with authorities on this active investigation. As it is ongoing, we cannot provide further comment at this time," a Greyhound spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Fox News Digital's Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.