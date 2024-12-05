Expand / Collapse search
UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting suspect arrived in New York last month on Greyhound bus from Atlanta: sources

Police are still searching for the suspect

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published
Security camera captures person of interest walking along 55th Street between 6th and 7th Avenues the morning of the killing of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson (Gideon Platt/Stage Star Deli)

The man suspected of killing the CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Manhattan on Wednesday morning arrived in New York City last month via a Greyhound bus from Atlanta, law enforcement sources told Fox News.

The shooter boarded a bus in Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving, sources within the New York Police Department said. 

Brian Thompson was gunned down by the suspect before 7 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan. 

A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows an alleged person of interest wanted in connection for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson

A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows a person of interest wanted in connection of the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crime Stoppers )

"We are fully cooperating with authorities on this active investigation. As it is ongoing, we cannot provide further comment at this time," a Greyhound spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Police are still searching for the suspect. 

Fox News Digital's Lorraine Taylor contributed to this report.