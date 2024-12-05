Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killer used fake ID to check into NYC hostel before slaying: sources

Police sources tell Fox News the suspect paid in cash

Lorraine Taylor By Lorraine Taylor , Alexis McAdams Fox News
Published | Updated
close
NYPD officers depart the AYH Hostel Video

NYPD officers depart the AYH Hostel

NYPD Community Affairs officers depart the AYH Hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side as the search for the suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson continues. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital) 

The suspect wanted for the brutal slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson used a fake ID to check into a New York City hostel before the brazen execution-style killing, police sources tell Fox News.

Sources say the suspect used the fake ID and paid in cash.

Fox News Digital cameras captured officers leaving the AYH Hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side on Thursday. It's unclear if the hostel is directly connected to the search for Thompson's killer.

General view of the hostel where the suspect in the Uniited Healthcare CEO, Brian Thompson's murder is believed to have stayed

General view of the AYH Hostel on Manhattan's Upper West Side, NY on Thursday, December 5, 2024. The suspect in the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson is believed to have stayed here. (Jennifer Mitchell for Fox News Digital)

FORMER NYPD INSPECTOR ‘SKEPTICAL’ UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO GUNMAN WAS PROFESSIONAL, ZEROES IN ON WEAPON OF CHOICE

The New York Police Department has been hunting for the killer since early Wednesday morning. Police sources told Fox News the suspect dropped a burner phone in an alley after the shooting. Police are looking into data that was on the phone, as well as fingerprints that were left on the device, sources say.

Police are also looking into a water bottle that was left at a Starbucks near the scene of the murder. Police sources say that DNA from the bottle is being used to build a suspect profile. The suspect is said to have paid in cash at the Starbucks.

  • A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
    Image 1 of 6

    A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

  • A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson
    Image 2 of 6

    A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.  (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

  • A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson
    Image 3 of 6

    A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

  • A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson
    Image 4 of 6

    A screenshot from surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. (NYPD Crime Stoppers)

  • Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson
    Image 5 of 6

    Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. NYPD CrimeStoppers (NYPD)

  • Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan
    Image 6 of 6

    Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows the alleged suspect wanted for the shooting death of UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. NYPD CrimeStoppers (NYPD)

Thompson was savagely gunned down in cold blood on an NYC sidewalk just before 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Police have been hunting for him ever since.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.