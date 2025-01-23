Expand / Collapse search
California

27 dead horses found in California, leading to woman's arrest

Jan Johnson of Clements taken into custody by San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
A California woman is facing charges after 27 dead horses were found across multiple properties outside of Sacramento, police say. 

The discoveries were made in Clements as law enforcement carried out search warrants linked to an "ongoing animal neglect investigation," the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced late Wednesday. 

"During the operation, several malnourished horses were discovered on the premises with limited access to any food or water and approximately 27 deceased horses were located," it said. 

"Our Animal Services Officers, along with veterinarians who were at the scene, immediately began to triage and evaluate the condition of the horses," police added. "After thorough assessments, 16 horses were rescued and are now in the care of professionals at the Oakdale Equine Rescue who will ensure they receive proper nutrition, medical attention, and rehabilitation. 

California horse discovery

One of the horses discovered at a property in Clements, Calif., on Wednesday during an animal neglect investigation. (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

"Unfortunately, four horses and one Bull had to be euthanized due to their extreme neglect," police also said. 

Jan Johnson of Clements was arrested and booked into the San Joaquin County jail. 

Jan Johnson arrested

Jan Johnson of Clements is facing multiple charges following her arrest on Wednesday. (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

She is facing charges of Cruelty to an animal, Threatening a public official, Criminal threats and Possession of a short-barrel shotgun, investigators say. 

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office released an image showing at least one of the malnourished horses found in Clements on Wednesday. 

Horses being led away from California property

Multiple properties were searched in Clements as part of the investigation by the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office. (San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office)

"We are committed to protecting the welfare of all animals in our community and will continue to investigate this matter," it said. "If you have any information related to this case, please contact our office." 

