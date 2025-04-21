Texas constable deputy shot in Houston outside Family Law Center, suspect wounded

A female Texas deputy was shot Monday near the Harris County Family Law Center in downtown Houston and the suspect was also wounded, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities received reports of a shooting at the Criminal Justice Complex at around 12:30 p.m. The injured Harris County Pct. 1 constable deputy, identified as Sheila Jones, was taken to the Memorial Hermann Medical Center by helicopter.

Jones was working security at the Family Law Center when a violent altercation happened. After seeing that the suspect had a weapon, deputies chased him before he allegedly opened fire, police said.

After Jones was shot, other deputies shot the suspect, who was also hospitalized. It wasn't clear how many shots were fired.

Jones and the suspect are expected to recover.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Jones, an Army veteran whose son serves with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, has worked in law enforcement for 30 years, the last two with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, authorities told reporters at the scene.

She usually worked at the county attorney's office.

The Houston Police Department is leading the investigation into Monday's shooting.