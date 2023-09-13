Expand / Collapse search
UNC Chapel Hill faces second alert of 'armed, dangerous person' near campus of the semester

The alert comes weeks after a deadly shooting on campus

Danielle Wallace By Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is facing its second alert so far this semester about an "armed and dangerous" person near campus on Wednesday. 

"If you are on or near campus, go inside and avoid windows," the Town of Chapel Hill wrote on X, formerly Twitter, Wednesday. 

Alert Carolina warned, "Emergency: Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows." 

UNC-CHAPEL HILL SHOOTING SUSPECT TAILEI QI APPEARS IN COURT FOR FIRST TIME

There were no immediate reports of shots fired, the university newspaper, The Daily Tar Heel, noted.

Stock photos of UNC campus

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faces its second alert of an armed and dangerous person near campus so far this semester.  (Eros Hoagland/Getty Images)

The latest Alert Carolina update at 1:30 p.m. continued to warn of reports of an armed and dangerous person on/near campus. "Continue to shelter in place," it added. 

UNC Police wrote on X about reports of an armed & dangerous person, saying "continue to shelter, silence your phones, and check http://alertcarolina.unc.edu for information."

In a message on Facebook, Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said it was aware of a 12:54 p.m. message from Alert Carolina that stated "Emergency, Armed, dangerous person on or near campus. Go inside now; avoid windows."

Stock photos of UNC campus

An alert warned of an armed and dangerous person near UNC Chapel Hill. (Eros Hoagland/Getty Images)

UNC CHAPEL HILL POLICE GIVE ‘ALL CLEAR’ AFTER MANHUNT FOLLOWING REPORTS OF SHOTS FIRED

"All CHCCS schools have been advised to enter ‘Secure Mod,’ which means the doors will be locked, people are not allowed in or out, and classroom instruction can continue normally inside," Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools Chief Communications Officer Andy Jenks wrote. "Stay close to your phone and email for updates as we monitor this new and ongoing situation."

Tailei Qi enters a North Carolina courtroom

Tailei Qi, the graduate student suspected in the fatal shooting of a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill faculty member, makes his first appearance at the Orange County Courthouse in Hillsborough, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.  (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)

This comes just weeks after Tailei Qi, a UNC Chapel Hill Ph.D. student who previously studied in Louisiana and Wuhan, China, was charged in the deadly shooting of an associate professor in a chemistry lab building. The shooting sparked a campus-wide lockdown and a manhunt before the suspect's capture. 

Fox News Digital reached out to UNC Media Relations seeking comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

