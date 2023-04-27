Expand / Collapse search
Two US Army Apache helicopters crash in Alaska

Two Alaska-based army helicopters crashed while returning from a training flight

Greg Wehner
Greg Wehner
Two U.S. Army helicopters returning from a training flight crashed in Alaska on Thursday, marking the second accident involving military helicopters in the state.

The Associated Press reported that each AH-64 Apache helicopter involved in the crash was carrying two people, according to John Pennell, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Alaska.

Pennell did not have any additional information about the condition of those involved in the crash.

The crash occurred near Healy, Alaska, and were out of Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks.

