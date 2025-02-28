Two NYC window washers go for wild ride 78 stories up before being rescued by FDNY

Two window washers working on the side of a New York City skyscraper are lucky to be alive after the scaffolding they were on broke free before being buffeted by winds around 78 floors up and slamming into the side of the building, shattering multiple panes of glass.

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) deputy chief Michael Trahan said crews responded at about 9:45 a.m. on Friday to a report of workers being trapped on a scaffolding at 25 Columbus Circle.

"When units pulled up, the scaffolding was swinging around, smashing into the building," Trahan said. "There was glass all over the street."

He said units secured the street from pedestrians, and when crews got up to the 78th floor, they saw glass everywhere due to a window being blown out.

FDNY Lieutenant Nicholas Schneider of Ladder 4 said when he and other crew members got up to the 78th floor, he felt a gust of air and knew a window had been taken out.

"We came into the room, and they were swinging back and forth, and the scaffolding was twisting," Schneider said. "We were able to get eyes on two occupants. They weren't tied off. They had harnesses on. But for some reason, they were not secured to any sort of safety lines."

Using a lifesaving rope, crews were able to secure the scaffolding before working to rescue the two occupants.

Schneider said safety lines were tied to the two occupants of the scaffolding, and as soon as they were secure, they were able to be pulled to safety.

"It was extremely dangerous for the occupants of the scaffolding," he said. "It was extremely dangerous for members of the FDNY as well. Our members were operating essentially on the ledge of a 78-story building."

EMS crews treated the two workers after bringing them to safety, then transported them to NewYork-Presbyterian / Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Trahan said both workers were in stable condition.