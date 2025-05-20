Democratic lawmakers demand Louisiana sheriff resign after 10 inmates escape jail

Two Democratic lawmakers in Louisiana called on Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson to resign following the escape of 10 jail inmates.

Louisiana House Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, who represents a portion of New Orleans, called for Hutson to resign on Monday. In a Facebook post, Freeman said the escape of 10 inmates represents an "alarming failure of leadership." Law enforcement officials have arrested five escapees after they broke out of the Orleans Justice Center on Friday

"Susan Hutson’s most fundamental responsibility is to keep inmates in custody – and she failed. Rather than take accountability, she’s pointed fingers elsewhere," Freeman said. "She’s also blamed a lack of funding, despite her office holding $14 million in reserve. Furthermore, I’ve been working this legislative session to secure state funding for the Sheriff’s Office for domestic violence programs. If she needed additional resources to ensure security, she could have simply asked."

"I would have fought for it. Blaming funding is a deflection – not an excuse," she added. "Leadership matters, and right now, the people of New Orleans deserve better. Sheriff Hutson should resign."

State Rep. Jason Hughes, who represents a portion of New Orleans, also called for Hutson to resign, according to the Louisiana Radio Network.

"How 10 people can escape a jail is perplexing to me. But at the end of the day, this is a public safety issue, and it boils down to leadership," Hughes said.

Hutson took "full accountability" for the jailbreak in a statement given to the New Orleans City Council on Tuesday.

"It is deeply troubling to me as your sheriff, and I know it is equally troubling to you and the public that we are sworn to protect. As your sheriff, I take full accountability for this failure, and it is my responsibility to make sure it is addressed with urgency and transparency," she told the council. "Since the moment this breach was discovered, we have been clear. Our community deserves answers, and more importantly, it deserves action."

According to FOX 8, Hutson announced on Tuesday evening that she's "temporarily" suspending her re-election campaign.

Kendell Myles, Robert Moody, Gary Price, Dkenan Dennis and Corey Boyd have been recaptured by law enforcement, leaving five inmates at large.

Boyd, the most recent inmate to be recaptured, was in jail on charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official.

The following inmates are still at large:

Lenton J. Vanburen Jr., 26, faces charges of illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, obstruction of justice, and introducing contraband in prison.

Jermaine Donald, 42, faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

Antoine Massey, 32, faces charges of domestic abuse involving strangulation, theft of a motor vehicle, and a parole violation.

Derrick Groves, 27, faces three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and battery of a correctional facility employee.

Leo O. Tate Sr., 31, faces charges of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, possession of a firearm or weapon by a felon, illegal carrying of a weapon, motor vehicle theft, and multiple drug counts.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.